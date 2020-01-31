Fareham College welcomes 800 students and over 70 universities and employers at Progression Fair

Fareham College recently welcomed 800 students and over 70 universities and employers to its Progression Fair which helps students consider their next steps.

Students from both the Bishopsfield Road and the Centre for Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) campuses attended the event to find out more about the different opportunities available to them after they leave the college.

Andrew Kaye, Principal and Chief Executive at Fareham College said:

“The College supports its students to progress onto positive destinations once they leave us. This might include university, employment and apprenticeships. It was good to welcome such a large number of different universities from all over the country to what was the largest event of its kind, ever held at the College.”

The College also invited Year 11 pupils from local schools Brookfield Community School in Sarisbury Green and Bridgemary School in Gosport to attend the event.

