 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Legal establishment and location of awarding organisations

Details
Hits: 197
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Ofqual Consultation on the legal establishment and location of #awarding organisations regulated by Ofqual.

This consultation closes at 

Consultation description

We are seeking views on our proposal to change our requirements about the location of the awarding organisations we regulate.

Our proposals are intended to address two matters:

  • the UK’s new relationship with the EU during the transition period following the UK’s exit from the EU; and
  • to remove the possibility that we might recognise an awarding organisation which, although legally established in the UK, Gibraltar or in an EU or EFTA country, does not have a substantial presence in any of these countries.

We are seeking views on our proposals to change:

  • our Criteria for Recognition (the Criteria), which we use to determine whether we should recognise an organisation to offer regulated qualifications; and
  • our General Conditions of Recognition (the Conditions), with which awarding organisations, once recognised, must comply.

Documents

Legal establishment and location of awarding organisations

PDF, 831KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Write to:

Legal establishment and location consultation
Ofqual
Earlsdon Park
53-55 Butts Road
Coventry
CV1 3BH

Advertisement

EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
The ETF and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we
South Eastern Regional College set to inspire at NI Science Festival
Sector News
@S_ERC Science students at South Eastern Regional College are getting

You may also be interested in these articles:

EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
The ETF and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we
South Eastern Regional College set to inspire at NI Science Festival
Sector News
@S_ERC Science students at South Eastern Regional College are getting
Autism Apprentice Packs Boxes of Success Working as John Lewis & Partners Warehouse Assistant
Sector News
Working at John Lewis & Partners Blakelands warehouse, John Fortes
Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony
Sector News
Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside Colle
Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition
Sector News
Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have bee
NCG joins Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme
Sector News
England's largest college group NCG has joined the Government’s #Nor
Crash in apprenticeship and FE numbers demands revolution in lifelong learning
Sector News
Further education and skills: January 2020The Liberal Democrats have t
10-year rise in art education and funding among ‘most creative’ nations
Sector News
Canva investigated the amount of government funding awarded to arts an
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
Sector News
#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali
South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for
WorldSkills Gold Medal Success for Neath College's Curtis Rees
Sector News
Curtis Rees, a welding apprentice from Neath College, (part of @NPTCGr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page