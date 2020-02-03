 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

WestKing student Beth bags Bronze in global chef competition

Details
Hits: 337
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In an amazing performance on Sunday 2 February, 18-year-old Beth Collings, a 3rd year Professional Chef Diploma student at Westminster Kingsway College, beat off strong competition from 59 other young chefs from around the world, to win the Bronze award at the prestigious Young Chef Olympiad in India.

Now in its sixth year, the 2020 Young Chef Olympiad was a truly global affair which pitted young chefs from 60 countries against each other in a series of timed cook-offs. Beth battled brilliantly through two rounds to reach the final in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Beth commutes to her course at Westminster Kingsway College all the way from Brighton every day and had been planning and practising for the Olympiad since November.

Photo of Beth Collings, Culinary student

Beth has been mentored throughout by college Chef Lecturer Chris Basten, who accompanied her to India for the competition. Very well done to both Beth and Chris for their achievement!

Advertisement

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregalleraâ€™s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregalleraâ€™s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentineâ€™s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle
South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Josh is selected the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
Auto Refinishing #Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the @Worl
NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new student
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni Fantastic Four Selected for Wales Under 20s
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni and @WorcsWarriors outside half Luke Scu
Apprenticeships are Way Forward for Family Business
Sector News
While the cost of going to university continues to rise and the benefi
Nottingham's Young People Take a Step in the Right Direction and Start It with Futures
Sector News
Bringing Nottinghamshire Businesses Together for A Good CauseAlong wit
Cardiff and Vale College launches new apprenticeship with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with the South Wales Fire a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page