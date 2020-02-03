 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities

Details
Hits: 344
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworks

Do you work within a careers department at a school, college or university? If so, you will know the importance of meeting the Gatsby Benchmarks and Teaching Excellence Frameworks. Providing pupils with labour market information can be challenging as career and qualification routes are constantly changing and expanding. There are plenty of free high quality resources for you to use to help guide your students. 

What resources can I use and where can I find them?

Careermag: The Careermap team publishes Careermag for School Leavers, Careermag for Parents and Careermag for Graduates. These magazines are highly respected by educationalists, career experts and advisers. We aim to inform pupils of all the career and qualification routes available while helping them to get in the know of the current labour market and predictions for the future. Careermag also recognises that when it comes to pupils deciding their next steps after education, parents are often their biggest influencers which is why we created Careermag for Parents. 

Careermag for Graduates delves deep into how the labour market operates and is packed full of independent career information. This magazine is particularly useful for university students, lecturers, career departments and alumni. All Careermag editions aim to meet the key principles of the Gatsby Benchmarks and Teaching Excellence Framework. 

Join our free subscription to Careermag, click here. 

CPD webinars: The Careermap team also produces CPD webinars for teachers, career leaders and career advisers. These webinars aim to connect schools and colleges with employers, national awarding organisations, educationalists and career experts. We explore ways in which the Gatsby Benchmarks can be used to improve careers provision, how your students can engage with employers and further education opportunities. To join our CPD webinars, you can register for free, click here.

Careermap are an online resource for pupils, graduates, parents, schools, colleges and universities. We pride ourselves on helping to create a thriving careers system, which can be accessed by each and every pupil. 

Advertisement

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregalleraâ€™s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregalleraâ€™s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentineâ€™s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle
South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Josh is selected the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
Auto Refinishing #Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the @Worl
NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new student
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni Fantastic Four Selected for Wales Under 20s
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni and @WorcsWarriors outside half Luke Scu
Apprenticeships are Way Forward for Family Business
Sector News
While the cost of going to university continues to rise and the benefi
Nottingham's Young People Take a Step in the Right Direction and Start It with Futures
Sector News
Bringing Nottinghamshire Businesses Together for A Good CauseAlong wit
Cardiff and Vale College launches new apprenticeship with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with the South Wales Fire a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page