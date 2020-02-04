Cardiff and Vale College launches new apprenticeship with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with the South Wales Fire and Rescue service to train the next generation of firefighters in the region.

For the first time, the Service’s trainees will complete a bespoke apprenticeship scheme to build their vital skills and knowledge during their journey in becoming firefighters.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has recognised that the role of a firefighter has changed significantly over the years and now encompasses education, engagement and risk reduction responsibilities alongside the traditional responsive role. So, as part of its work to develop training, the Service has partnered with CAVC to deliver w new firefighting apprenticeship.

Cardiff and Vale College is the largest provider of apprenticeships in the country and has a rich history of developing unique apprenticeship programmes to support the growth in skills required by employers, such as the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, across the region.

The training will include essential skills such as numeracy and digital literacy, which will be delivered on site at the college. This will then proceed onto our state-of-the-art Training and Development Centre at Cardiff Gate, a joint facility with multi-national company, Babcock.

The apprenticeship will ensure the new trainees are well equipped to respond to live emergencies, saving life and property, as well as protecting the environment. Apprentices will be expected to carry out a variety of duties including working closely with the local community to increase their level of safety awareness in order to help prevent fires and other incidents occurring.

Apprentices will promote fire safety and fire safety standards in the community, relating to the protection of life and property from fire and other risks. The course will include regular lectures, exercises, practical firefighter training which includes everything from fitness, practice drills, fire safety and practical skills, such as breathing apparatus procedures, ladder training, hose management and road traffic collision operations.

Following the course, the apprentices will then move into Fire Stations where they will continue on with their development whilst serving the communities of South Wales. On successful completion of the two-year apprenticeship programme, they will become competent operational firefighters.

Gareth Evans, Training Manager from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “This new firefighting apprenticeship will ensure our trainees have the right knowledge, understanding and skills to become competent in their role. The programme with Cardiff and the Vale College has been designed to meet the needs of the modern-day firefighter, who needs to able to switch from a reactive role responding to live emergencies, to a more preventative role involving educating our communities on keeping safe.”

Kay Martin, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College, said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with the South Wales Fire Service, offering work placed learning to this vital frontline service. It represents a really exciting opportunity for us at CAVC to further serve our community by reducing risk, and the programme is already proving extremely popular.”

The apprenticeship will start with the new firefighter cohort this March.