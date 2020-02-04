 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeships are Way Forward for Family Business

Details
Hits: 130
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

While the cost of going to university continues to rise and the benefits of being a graduate in the job market diminish, #apprenticeships have become more and more attractive.

For family-owned Swansway Motor Group, apprenticeships have always been a very important part of their recruitment, development and retention policy, as director John Smyth explains, “The motor trade is one of those sectors which has always had apprentices, much like building, plumbing etcetera; the difference to day is that, firstly, the mechanics of old wouldn’t recognise the modern apprenticeships of today”.

Apprentice technicians work in state-of-the-art works shops and go away to manufacturer learning centres for their off the job training. All the facilities are absolutely gold standard and they are as far away from the old grease monkey stereotype as it’s possible to be”.

“Today’s vehicles are packed with technology and that means today’s technicians need a very wide variety of skills; secondly, we now have apprentices across our businesses, in many different roles and they bring an enthusiasm and diversity to our business which is really beneficial”, added John.

Swansway has almost 75 apprentices across its operations, from the more traditional Technician apprenticeships to the new Digital Marketing apprenticeships and the business has apprentices within every one of its departments; sales, aftersales, parts, customer service, administration, accounts and marketing.

Head of Recruitment and apprenticeships, Scott Smith commented, “As a family-owned business we’re very keen on growing our own talent and promoting from within; in our recruitment process we’re looking for a positive attitude and enthusiasm. These are qualities which fit with our Swansway values of caring, honest and proud and are personality traits which makes out apprentices the stars of the future”.

“We look after our apprentices too, we have Carley Farrington, who spends all her time visiting our apprentices across the group and ensuring that they’re happy, learning what they should be and feeling part of the team they’re in. It’s important to us to make our apprentices feel valued and part of our Swansway family team. That’s why we’ve sent them all a surprise present to celebrate National Apprenticeships week and to thank them for all their hard work”, added Scott.

Across the group there are many team members who began their careers as apprentices, Josh Bloor, a highly successful Sales Executive who started straight from school as a customer service apprentice; Honor Hailwood, who did the same and is now a Service Advisor at Swansway Jaguar; Sam booth, who began as an apprentice Technician and is now an award-winning Aftersales Manager at Stafford Land Rover and there are many more.

Advertisement

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregalleraâ€™s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregalleraâ€™s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentineâ€™s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin

Swansway director, David Smyth commented, “For me personally seeing people grow and develop is the best part of my job, and apprenticeships are a fantastic way to combine on-going education with real experience learning on the job while you earn”.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy makin
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle
South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Josh is selected the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
Auto Refinishing #Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the @Worl
NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new student
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni Fantastic Four Selected for Wales Under 20s
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni and @WorcsWarriors outside half Luke Scu
Nottingham's Young People Take a Step in the Right Direction and Start It with Futures
Sector News
Bringing Nottinghamshire Businesses Together for A Good CauseAlong wit
Cardiff and Vale College launches new apprenticeship with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with the South Wales Fire a
Looking Beyond the stereotypes to understand the value apprentices bring
Sector News
The theme of this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek (3-9 February 2

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page