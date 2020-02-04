NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony

NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new students by making a number of generous bursaries in a ceremony held in Neath College.
For the last 14 years, the College has awarded bursaries of £1,500 to the new intake of students from partner comprehensive schools who achieved the best results in their GCSEs.
The high performing students from across NPTC Group of Colleges were presented with a certificate and bursary to encourage them to develop their skills, and hopefully follow the likes of former students including previous, Bae Baglan student Si Wai Hui, who received the academic bursary and went onto study Medicine at Oxford University. Si Wai studied A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths at the College, achieving A*s in all three subjects as well as Gold in the Biology Olympiad in 2019.
Scholarships are also awarded to help students of exceptional sporting or creative ability to develop their talents to their fullest potential whilst maintaining their academic studies. This year’s recipients were joined by the new College Ambassadors, young mathematicians and budding engineers who also received a bursary at the ceremony.
Students were joined by their parents, college staff and a number of headteachers from local feeder schools eager to see the hard work of their former pupils be rewarded. This included Dw- y- Felin Comprehensive School’s Head of Year 11, Keith Williams who said:
‘’I am incredibly proud of all our former pupils being recognised here today. They were an outstanding year group and worked tremendously hard to achieve their outstanding GCSE results.’
‘’It’s fantastic that the College is able to give these bursaries, and such a great incentive for students to work hard and get those top results at GCSE.’’
NPTC Group of Colleges’ Vice Principal of Academic Services, Judith Williams, was on hand to award the students with their bursaries and said that the money had helped previous students who had gone on to degree level and beyond.
Judith said: “The students receiving bursaries today are the best of the best. We are delighted to reward them for their outstanding achievements. Some of our past winners have gone on to study at some of the top universities in the country.’’
This year, around 70 youngsters from NPTC Group of Colleges received awards and congratulations go to the following:
(Click here to see our full photo gallery)
|BURSARIES – ACADEMIC
|Chloe
|Evans
|Birchgrove
|Emily
|Darney
|Cefn Hengoed
|Jodie
|Langdon
|Cefn Saeson
|Hannah
|Parel
|Cefn Saeson
|Alfie
|Richards
|Cefn Saeson
|Ffion
|Titcombe
|Cwmtawe
|Elli
|Jones
|Cymer Afan
|Nzringha
|Jarvis
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Luke
|Powell
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Rhys
|James
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Benjamin
|Jeffs
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Sofia
|Lambert-Jones
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Lewis
|Thorne
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Jamie
|Melin
|Dwr-y-Felin
|Hannah
|Griffiths
|Llangatwg
|Jay
|Haley
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Lois
|Boziliovic
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Jacob
|Bailey
|Ysgol Cwm Brombil
|Angharad
|John
|Ysgol Bryn Tawe
|Carissa
|Choi
|Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
|Jane
|Donovan
|Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
|BURSARIES – ELITE SPORT
|Ciaran
|Comerford
|Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
|Daniel
|Edwards
|Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
|Chloe
|Evans
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Hannah
|Garnett
|Pen-Y-Dre High School
|Ffion
|Maddock
|Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
|Victoria
|Powney
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|SPORT AND CULTURAL
|SPORT
|Harvey
|Donovan
|St Joseph’s RC
|Demi Carlyle
|Edwards
|Ysgol Cwm Brombil
|Georgia
|Howells
|Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
|Katelyn
|Kneath
|Cwmtawe Comprehensive School
|Niamh
|Thomas
|St Joseph’s RC
|Sophie
|Topper
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Lowri
|Wareham
|St Joseph’s RC
|SPORT AND CULTURAL
|CULTURAL
|Jordan
|Cranny
|Dwr Yr Felin Comprehensive School
|Evan
|Elias
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Casey-Jane
|Lewis
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Cellan Thomas
|Morgan
|Llangatwg Comprehensive School
|Issabelle Emily Alaina
|Purser
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Lucy Jayne
|Thomas
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Alicia Catherine
|Williams
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Sophie Alexandra
|Williams
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE
|Bragg
|Rachel
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Isabelle Lilly
|Coombs
|Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
|Conor
|Drain
|Brecon High School
|Elin Wyn
|Orrells
|Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
|Elis
|Tudor
|Newtown High School
|AMBASSADORS
|Jacob
|Bailey
|Ysgol Cwm Brombil
|Aiden
|Daniel
|Amy Catrin
|Davies
|Newtown High School
|Chloe
|Davies
|Prys
|Eckley
|Builth Wells High School
|Ana
|Godsell
|Kelsey Mai
|Hughes
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Seren Mia Haf
|Hughes
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Shannon
|Jarrett
|Ysgol Bae Baglan
|Emily
|Jerman
|Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
|Cerys
|Jones
|Cwrt Sart Comprehensive School
|Cerys Ella
|Jones
|Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
|Maia
|Jutsum
|Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
|Con
|McCafferty
|Cwmtawe Comprehensive School
|Chloe
|Owen
|Newtown High School
|Ellie
|Phillips
|Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
|Leah-Mai
|Richards
|Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
|Sophie
|Shaw
|Builth Wells High School
|Emily
|Smith
|Cwmtawe Comprehensive School
|Rebecca
|Walsh
|Cwrt Sart Comprehensive School
|Seren
|Webber
|Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
|SWIEET ENGINEERING
|Spencer
|Peters
|Cefn Saeson
|Charlie
|Davies
|Cefn Saeson