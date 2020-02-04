 
NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony

NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new students by making a number of generous bursaries in a ceremony held in Neath College.

For the last 14 years, the College has awarded bursaries of £1,500 to the new intake of students from partner comprehensive schools who achieved the best results in their GCSEs.

The high performing students from across NPTC Group of Colleges were presented with a certificate and bursary to encourage them to develop their skills, and hopefully follow the likes of former students including previous, Bae Baglan student Si Wai Hui, who received the academic bursary and went onto study Medicine at Oxford University.  Si Wai studied A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths at the College, achieving A*s in all three subjects as well as Gold in the Biology Olympiad in 2019.

Scholarships are also awarded to help students of exceptional sporting or creative ability to develop their talents to their fullest potential whilst maintaining their academic studies. This year’s recipients were joined by the new College Ambassadors, young mathematicians and budding engineers who also received a bursary at the ceremony.

Students were joined by their parents, college staff and a number of headteachers from local feeder schools eager to see the hard work of their former pupils be rewarded.  This included Dw- y- Felin Comprehensive School’s Head of Year 11, Keith Williams who said:

‘’I am incredibly proud of all our former pupils being recognised here today.  They were an outstanding year group and worked tremendously hard to achieve their outstanding GCSE results.’

‘’It’s fantastic that the College is able to give these bursaries, and such a great incentive for students to work hard and get those top results at GCSE.’’

NPTC Group of Colleges’ Vice Principal of Academic Services, Judith Williams, was on hand to award the students with their bursaries and said that the money had helped previous students who had gone on to degree level and beyond.

Judith said: “The students receiving bursaries today are the best of the best. We are delighted to reward them for their outstanding achievements. Some of our past winners have gone on to study at some of the top universities in the country.’’

This year, around 70 youngsters from NPTC Group of Colleges received awards and congratulations go to the following:

BURSARIES – ACADEMIC
Chloe Evans Birchgrove
Emily Darney Cefn Hengoed
Jodie Langdon Cefn Saeson
Hannah Parel Cefn Saeson
Alfie Richards Cefn Saeson
Ffion Titcombe Cwmtawe
Elli Jones Cymer Afan
Nzringha Jarvis Dwr-y-Felin
Luke Powell Dwr-y-Felin
Rhys James Dwr-y-Felin
Benjamin Jeffs Dwr-y-Felin
Sofia Lambert-Jones Dwr-y-Felin
Lewis Thorne Dwr-y-Felin
Jamie Melin Dwr-y-Felin
Hannah Griffiths Llangatwg
Jay Haley Ysgol Bae Baglan
Lois Boziliovic Ysgol Bae Baglan
Jacob Bailey Ysgol Cwm Brombil
Angharad John Ysgol Bryn Tawe
Carissa Choi Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
Jane Donovan Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
BURSARIES – ELITE SPORT  
Ciaran Comerford Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
Daniel Edwards Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
Chloe Evans Ysgol Bae Baglan
Hannah Garnett Pen-Y-Dre High School
Ffion Maddock Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
Victoria Powney Ysgol Bae Baglan
SPORT AND CULTURAL SPORT  
Harvey Donovan St Joseph’s RC
Demi Carlyle Edwards Ysgol Cwm Brombil
Georgia Howells Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School
Katelyn Kneath Cwmtawe Comprehensive School
Niamh Thomas St Joseph’s RC
Sophie Topper Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Lowri Wareham St Joseph’s RC
SPORT AND CULTURAL CULTURAL  
Jordan Cranny Dwr Yr Felin Comprehensive School
Evan Elias Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Casey-Jane Lewis Ysgol Bae Baglan
Cellan Thomas Morgan Llangatwg Comprehensive School
Issabelle Emily Alaina Purser Ysgol Bae Baglan
Lucy Jayne Thomas Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Alicia Catherine Williams Ysgol Bae Baglan
Sophie Alexandra Williams Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
VOCATIONAL EXCELLENCE    
Bragg Rachel Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Isabelle Lilly Coombs Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
Conor Drain Brecon High School
Elin Wyn Orrells Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
Elis Tudor Newtown High School
AMBASSADORS    
Jacob Bailey Ysgol Cwm Brombil
Aiden Daniel  
Amy Catrin Davies Newtown High School
Chloe Davies  
Prys Eckley Builth Wells High School
Ana Godsell  
Kelsey Mai Hughes Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Seren Mia Haf Hughes Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Shannon Jarrett Ysgol Bae Baglan
Emily Jerman Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
Cerys Jones Cwrt Sart Comprehensive School
Cerys Ella Jones Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
Maia Jutsum Dwr-Y-Felin Comprehensive School
Con McCafferty Cwmtawe Comprehensive School
Chloe Owen Newtown High School
Ellie Phillips Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
Leah-Mai Richards Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion
Sophie Shaw Builth Wells High School
Emily Smith Cwmtawe Comprehensive School
Rebecca Walsh Cwrt Sart Comprehensive School
Seren Webber Ysgol Gyfun Ystalyfera
SWIEET ENGINEERING    
Spencer Peters Cefn Saeson
Charlie Davies Cefn Saeson

