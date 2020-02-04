South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services

South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’ Fairs’ hosted recently in Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards campuses reminded students of the services and support available throughout the College and the local community for their health and well-being under the theme of 'Give It A Go'.

Catherine Shipman, Student Engagement Manager at SERC said,

“At this time of year, we like to remind students of all the services within the College and in the local community that are on offer to them as part of their health and well-being. It is not just about their physical health, but ensuring they know about student finance and local banking options so they are financially fit; community groups and volunteering opportunities to help them stay connected to the community, and all the support services on hand to help them cope with a range of issues as part of everyday life."

Students also had the opportunity to ‘Give It A Go’ by trying out several activities including Tai Chi, circuits and yoga or to avail of a health check.

She added, “SERC’s Students’ Union plays a significant part in student life here at the College. We encourage students to get involved and avail of the activities and opportunities on offer which complement not only their studies, but also their wellbeing whilst they are here and often when they progress to employment or further studies."

She concluded, “We are delighted that so many organisations and employers from the local community supported the week including: Inspire Workplace & Student Wellbeing, The Royal Irish Regiment, Age, NI South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, BT, Prince's Trust Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank, Positive Life, Translink, O2,Grafton Recruitment, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, DeafBlindUK, Livability NOW Group, Bangor Optometrists, Volunteer Now, Hybrid MMA, Special Olympics Ulster, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, as well as SERC’s own Careers and Student Finance, Sport and Hospitality and Catering teams."

