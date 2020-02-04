 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy making, baking, sawing, welding, etching and recycling in readiness for their first enterprise fairs of the year.

The annual Valentine’s Market is the place to be if you want to pick up a handmade treat or craft for your loved one. The fairs run 11.00am – 1.00pm and start in Downpatrick Campus on Tuesday 11 February; Lisburn Campus on Wednesday 12 February and Bangor and Newtownards Campuses on Thursday 13 February.

Aurla McLoughlin, Deputy Head of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at SERC said, “From day one at SERC all our students are encouraged to set up their own student enterprise, working in teams or running with their own idea as part of project-based learning. Our seasonal fairs throughout the year give students the opportunity to develop their enterprises where they come up with a product, plan production, market and sell on the day. They get to meet their customers and see what is working and what needs further development. To date we have almost 50 student enterprises on the go and many will be hosting stands at our Valentine’s Fairs from baking and confectionary from Short and Sweet, upcycled engraved spirit bottles and keyrings from Cutting Edge, natural oils, soaps and candles from Natural Essences and jewellery and cards from Junk to Jewels to name a few.  

She added, “If you have never been to the College, it is the perfect time to pop in and browse the stands to pick up a unique gift or a sweet treat.”  

Advertisement

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregalleraâ€™s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregalleraâ€™s Kat Hunter undert
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tech Workforce Charity Boosting Digital Skills in Lancashire with Free Training
Sector News
@CompTIA to Boost Lancashire's #DigitalSkills with Free IT-Ready Progr
Welsh pupils take up environmental themed robotics challenge with Deregallera’s STEM Ambassador
Sector News
Caerphilly based battery developer, @Deregallera’s Kat Hunter undert
Newcastle College Opens Doors to Celebrate #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Prospective apprentices are invited to a series of seminars @Newcastle
South Eastern Regional College’s Refreshers’ Fair Reminds Students of Local Employers & Community Services
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College’s Students’ Union ‘Refreshers’
Construction recovery must lead to apprenticeships boost
Sector News
Growing construction business optimism signals opportunity to invest i
Josh is selected the WorldSkills Talent Programme
Sector News
Auto Refinishing #Apprentice Joshua Jones has won a place in the @Worl
NPTC Group of Colleges makes number of generous bursaries in Neath College ceremony
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges recognised the efforts of its brand new student
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni Fantastic Four Selected for Wales Under 20s
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni and @WorcsWarriors outside half Luke Scu
Apprenticeships are Way Forward for Family Business
Sector News
While the cost of going to university continues to rise and the benefi
Nottingham's Young People Take a Step in the Right Direction and Start It with Futures
Sector News
Bringing Nottinghamshire Businesses Together for A Good CauseAlong wit
Cardiff and Vale College launches new apprenticeship with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has joined forces with the South Wales Fire a
Looking Beyond the stereotypes to understand the value apprentices bring
Sector News
The theme of this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek (3-9 February 2

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page