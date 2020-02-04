Enterprising Students Host Valentine’s Markets at South Eastern Regional College

Students at South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC have been busy making, baking, sawing, welding, etching and recycling in readiness for their first enterprise fairs of the year.

The annual Valentine’s Market is the place to be if you want to pick up a handmade treat or craft for your loved one. The fairs run 11.00am – 1.00pm and start in Downpatrick Campus on Tuesday 11 February; Lisburn Campus on Wednesday 12 February and Bangor and Newtownards Campuses on Thursday 13 February.

Aurla McLoughlin, Deputy Head of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at SERC said, “From day one at SERC all our students are encouraged to set up their own student enterprise, working in teams or running with their own idea as part of project-based learning. Our seasonal fairs throughout the year give students the opportunity to develop their enterprises where they come up with a product, plan production, market and sell on the day. They get to meet their customers and see what is working and what needs further development. To date we have almost 50 student enterprises on the go and many will be hosting stands at our Valentine’s Fairs from baking and confectionary from Short and Sweet, upcycled engraved spirit bottles and keyrings from Cutting Edge, natural oils, soaps and candles from Natural Essences and jewellery and cards from Junk to Jewels to name a few.

She added, “If you have never been to the College, it is the perfect time to pop in and browse the stands to pick up a unique gift or a sweet treat.”

