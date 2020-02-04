Coventry College given green light to train next generation of apprentices

Coventry College has been given the green light by the government to train the next generation of apprentices.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency has enlisted Coventry College on to the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers, following a rigorous 12-week application process.

It means that Coventry’s leading further education provider can look to expand upon the existing 480 apprentices it teaches across 40 different apprenticeships for the 2020/21 academic year.

The Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers helps to inform employers who are recruiting via apprenticeships when choosing their education partner.

Coventry College’s status on the register as a main provider of apprenticeships means the college will receive funding to deliver an apprenticeship as and when employers choose Coventry College as their preferred partner.

Gemma Knott, Assistant Principal for Business Growth at Coventry College, said: “This is a fantastic vote of confidence from the government in our role as a leading provider of apprenticeships.

“We are seeing demand for apprenticeships increase year-on-year right across the board - from construction and events through to HR and marketing - so our re-admittance on to the register has bolstered our future plans to support employers, by delivering apprenticeships that reflect the skills that they need.

“I’d urge every single employer to explore the route of taking on an apprentice, as financial support to fund the training is available both via ourselves, but also courtesy of the apprenticeship levy.

“Apprenticeships enable employers to take on individuals who can put into practice the skills that they have already learned at the College, meet increasing demand from customers to improve their bottom line, while increasing chances of employee loyalty.

“Our course assessors are also experienced professionals who have first-hand experience of the fields that they teach in, so that when our students go on to a work placement, they can hit the ground running.”

