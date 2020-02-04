 
ERSA and Leeds University Business School announce new project for employability and skills

ERSA is delighted to announce a new research project in partnership with Leeds University Business School which we hope will improve the contracting and delivery landscape for ERSA members.

The purpose of most employability and skills programmes is to enable participants to gain employment. Yet, the truth is that low numbers of employers consistently engage with them. The multitude of programmes, contracts and specialist services are difficult for employers to navigate. When they do, they find a range of practices, products and services which range in quality and effectiveness.

ERSA is partnering with Leeds University Business School on an exciting new project which seeks to improve business engagement with employability and skills programmes.  ERSA is involved in this work to improve the contracting and delivery landscape for our members. 

The project will:

  • Engage and influence commissioners to improve business involvement in contract design
  • Support providers to best engage businesses to improve performance
  • Engage employers to enhance their understanding of the market and how to adopt practices best suited to hiring and retaining talent from employability and skills programmes

Get involved!

We anticipate facilitating mini-projects in a small number of pioneer geographies, but we want to involve anyone who has an interest in employer engagement at a National, Regional or Local level.  So, we want you to be involved, share your expertise and be part of what we hope will be an impactful piece of work for our sector.  We are particularly aware that there are already good practices out there that we want to hear about.

Please register your interest here. There are also 3 brief questions for you to respond to, which will provide an accurate and contemporary snapshot of employer engagement within our industry.

Read and link to the full announcement online here, we hope your organisation can get involved at a local, national or regional level to improve business engagement with employability and skills programmes.

