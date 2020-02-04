 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships Launches Parliamentary Toolkit

Details
Hits: 242
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gillian Keegan MP, Co-Chair of the APPG

#NAW2020 - The APPG on Apprenticeships, has today, Tuesday 4 February, launched a renewed toolkit for parliamentarians to encourage them to deliver Apprenticeship Fairs in their local constituencies.

Designed to support MPs, the toolkit offers a range of top tips and templates explaining how to hold an Apprenticeships Fair whilst encouraging MPs to involve local organisations across all sectors and sizes.

The Toolkit has been developed by the APPG on Apprenticeships to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2020 and has been launched to coincide with the APPG’s Apprenticeship Fair held in parliament today.

Following the General Election, there are now 140 new Members of Parliament who are looking to support apprentices in their local constituencies and this Toolkit provides a set of practical tools and resources to encourage them to do this.

The Toolkit signposts organisations, initiatives and materials in order to promote apprenticeships locally.

Commenting on the Toolkit Launch Gillian Keegan MP, Co-Chair of the APPG said:

“Today’s Toolkit launch provides a fantastic opportunity for MPs to promote apprenticeships. As a former degree-apprentice, I know the benefits an apprenticeship can offer. This Toolkit helps MPs run apprenticeship fairs to ensure more young people know what fabulous opportunities are available to them.”

Karin Smyth MP, Co-Chair of the APPG said:

“Quality apprenticeships have such an important role to play in helping young people. I have run an annual jobs and apprenticeships fair since 2017 and it is always rewarding to learn that these fairs have supported people securing jobs and apprenticeships.”

Advertisement

Sixth formers at a Staffordshire School Celebrate Milestone Fundraising Record
Sector News
Students' substantial boost for charitySixth formers at a Staffordshir
Skilltech Solutions to power City & Guilds End-point Assessment
Sector News
City & Guilds has chosen Skilltech Solutionsâ€™ flagship product #
Newham College is awarded Investors in People Gold accreditation
Sector News
@NewhamCollege, one of the UKâ€™s largest further education colleges,

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sixth formers at a Staffordshire School Celebrate Milestone Fundraising Record
Sector News
Students' substantial boost for charitySixth formers at a Staffordshir
Skilltech Solutions to power City & Guilds End-point Assessment
Sector News
City & Guilds has chosen Skilltech Solutions’ flagship product #
CT Skills kick start #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with their annual 'Made in the Midlands' apprenticeship awards ceremony
Sector News
#NAW2020 - @CTSkills celebrates the success of their annual #apprentic
Newham College is awarded Investors in People Gold accreditation
Sector News
@NewhamCollege, one of the UK’s largest further education colleges,
What the difference is between UK A Levels and International A Levels?
Sector News
UK A Levels versus International A LevelsStudents often ask us what th
Training helps improves efficiency for County Durham
Sector News
Nationally recognised training provider has helped a council with its
Hartlepool Beauty Academy reopens after heartbreaking fire
Sector News
11-month-old Beauty Academy, engulfed in flames on bonfire night, reop
My Saturday job turned into an award-winning apprenticeship
Sector News
To mark #NationalApprenticeshipWeek Jasmine, from Stoke-on-Trent, is s
Fareham College becomes first FE partner of Venturefest South
Sector News
#VFS20 - @FarehamCollege trailblazes new opportunities for students by
College directors prove that Apprenticeships are a route to the top!
Sector News
Two directors at Stoke on Trent College have told how they started the
ERSA and Leeds University Business School announce new project for employability and skills
Sector News
ERSA is delighted to announce a new research project in partnership wi
Dublin City University launches first FinTech microcredential with FutureLearn
Sector News
@DublinCityUni unveils new approach to online #upskilling in response

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page