All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships Launches Parliamentary Toolkit

#NAW2020 - The APPG on Apprenticeships, has today, Tuesday 4 February, launched a renewed toolkit for parliamentarians to encourage them to deliver Apprenticeship Fairs in their local constituencies.

Designed to support MPs, the toolkit offers a range of top tips and templates explaining how to hold an Apprenticeships Fair whilst encouraging MPs to involve local organisations across all sectors and sizes.

The Toolkit has been developed by the APPG on Apprenticeships to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2020 and has been launched to coincide with the APPG’s Apprenticeship Fair held in parliament today.

Following the General Election, there are now 140 new Members of Parliament who are looking to support apprentices in their local constituencies and this Toolkit provides a set of practical tools and resources to encourage them to do this.

The Toolkit signposts organisations, initiatives and materials in order to promote apprenticeships locally.

Commenting on the Toolkit Launch Gillian Keegan MP, Co-Chair of the APPG said:

“Today’s Toolkit launch provides a fantastic opportunity for MPs to promote apprenticeships. As a former degree-apprentice, I know the benefits an apprenticeship can offer. This Toolkit helps MPs run apprenticeship fairs to ensure more young people know what fabulous opportunities are available to them.”

Karin Smyth MP, Co-Chair of the APPG said:

“Quality apprenticeships have such an important role to play in helping young people. I have run an annual jobs and apprenticeships fair since 2017 and it is always rewarding to learn that these fairs have supported people securing jobs and apprenticeships.”

