Hartlepool Beauty Academy reopens after heartbreaking fire

11-month-old Beauty Academy, engulfed in flames on bonfire night, reopens in Hartlepool’s town centre.

Learning Curve Group (LCG), the North East training provider behind the academy, are delighted to see its training facility return to its former glory after an overnight fire at the end of 2019 rendered it useless.

The LCG Beauty Academy opened at the beginning of 2019 in the Gemini Centre, Villers Street. The unit, near Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, had been left vacant for some time before LCG took on the lease and transformed it into a beautiful hub for the people of Hartlepool to come and develop new skills.

The Academy continues to offer a range of level two and three diplomas including, Hair and Media Make-Up, Beauty Therapy and Nail Technology for almost anybody - from those who are not in any kind of education, employment or training to those who are employed and want to learn a new skill to potentially develop a new career.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group, said: “We were all so heartbroken when we woke to the news that a small fire in the academy had caused so much devastation. The whole LCG team have worked tirelessly to get the academy back up and running and returned to the high quality both we and our learners expect and I’m extremely proud of them.

Brenda added: “In its first 11 months the academy proved to be a successful new learning space for Hartlepool and I’m looking forward to seeing its potential continue to shine through now that we’re back up and running.

There are a number of funding options for the courses at the LCG Beauty Academy so if you’re interested in learning new skills or even starting a new career, pop in to see them today.

