Training helps improves efficiency for County Durham

Nationally recognised training provider has helped a council with its ongoing quest to develop the skills and qualifications of its workforce.

County Durham based Learning Curve Group has been commissioned by Durham County Council to deliver training to staff working in a variety of service areas.

The first cohort of inductions has taken place with 50 council employees commencing their training in Data Analytics Level 4. This will not only see them gain a professional qualification but will also help them to develop new skills and projects to improve efficiencies throughout the council and the communities it serves.

In April 2017, the Government launched the Apprenticeship Levy to encourage employers to upskill both new and existing members of their workforce via apprenticeship programmes. The levy is a tax that applies to all businesses with wage bills of more than £3m. By utilising this pot of money, organisations like the council can commission training providers such as Learning Curve Group, without having to increase their budgets for staff training and education.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Curve Group, said

“This is a fantastic way to show how the council is utilising the opportunities presented by the apprenticeship levy to upskill its current workforce. It provides businesses with the opportunity to do something great for their employees. No longer are apprenticeships just for school leavers and young people, anyone can enrol onto a relevant programme and we, at LCG, are passionate about how we can help future proof businesses for their future”

Cllr Andrea Patterson, Cabinet member for corporate services and rural issues, said:

“We are committed to providing opportunities for staff to access training and enhance their skills at all stages of their career. This not only helps the individual employees but the council as a whole, as it improves efficiency and generates new ideas on how we can work together for the benefit of the communities we serve. We are pleased to be working with Learning Curve Group.”

