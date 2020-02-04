CT Skills kick start #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with their annual 'Made in the Midlands' apprenticeship awards ceremony

Midlands training provider, CT Skills kick started National Apprenticeship Week with their annual 'Made in the Midlands' apprenticeship awards ceremony at their Head Office in Beeston on Monday 03rd February.

In celebration of National Apprentice Week, the awards received over 100 nominations from local employers including Node4, J Tomlinson, Scarsdale Vets, Framework Housing, George Spencer Academy all keen to nominate their apprentices through an extremely competitive process.

An expert panel of judges narrowed down the best entries to 4 finalists and 5 overall winners, with each winner being selected for an award category under the CT Skills core values; Pride, Respect, Accountability, Integrity and Service Excellence.

Alex Ford, Chief Executive Officer of CT Skills commented

; “I was extremely delighted to present the awards to such hardworking and dedicated apprentices from across the Midlands. The award winners and finalists are very passionate about their apprenticeships and it is great to see what an impact they are making to companies across the region.”

The awards also coincided with the rest of the events taking place for National Apprenticeship Week at CT Skills. The events include art murals created by local artists, apprenticeship drop in sessions and charity donations.

