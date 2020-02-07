Unionlearn publishes first ever LGBT apprenticeships guide

Details
by Unionlearn
Published: 07 February 2020
Hits: 234
Unionlearn, the learning and skills organisation of the TUC, has launched the first ever lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) inclusive guide to apprenticeships.
The new guide, published during LGBT History Month and National Apprenticeship Week, will help union reps fully support LGBT+ apprentices in the workplace.
explores the barriers LGBT people can face at work, explains workplace rights and offers practical advice on how to improve diversity. LGBT+ inclusive apprenticeships
It also stresses the importance of clear and robust policies and a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination and harassment.
The new guide follows TUC research published last year, which found that nearly 7 in 10 (68%) LGBT people reported being sexually harassed at work.
Unionlearn director
Kevin Rowan said:
“Apprentices come from a wide range of backgrounds. It’s so important for all of them to feel safe at work and able to grow in their chosen profession.
“But many employers could do more to ensure their apprenticeships support lesbian, gay, bi and trans people.
“Bosses need to have policies in place to make sure their workplaces are inclusive – and they need to ensure those policies are working.
“I’d advise any apprentice to join their union. Unions are working hard to build inclusive workplaces and to negotiate effective policies to make working life better for everyone.”
