New Apprenticeship Academy to Shape the Future of Healthcare in Powys

Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) and NPTC Group of Colleges has been marking Apprenticeship Week by giving a warm welcome to its first Healthcare Support Worker apprentices as they start on their new careers within the NHS.

They are part of a group of young workers who have just joined the health board during its initial successful wave of apprentice recruitment. The aim of the health board’s apprenticeship academy, in partnership with NPTC Group of Colleges’ Work-Based Learning team Pathways Training, is to recruit staff and provide them with the skills, knowledge and experience for the start of their journey to become a nurse.

The two apprentices are working onwards across Brecon Hospital while studying for a nationally recognised level 2 qualification in Clinical Healthcare through the Health Care Support Worker apprenticeship programme.

Apprentices, Kristy Abbott & Shannon Brewer said “we have just completed an intensive two-week induction programme and learnt so many new skills which we can now put into practice during our first week on the wards. We are so pleased to have been given this opportunity and would recommend anyone interested in working in Health to follow this route”

Katelyn Falvey, Head of Clinical Education for PTHB says “I am so excited about the development of Health Care Support Worker apprenticeships in the Health Board. We are able to offer the people of Powys career opportunities that can take them on a career development journey from Apprentice right through to Registered Nurse. We are committed to the development of our staff and this is the first step on the career ladder to ‘Growing our own’ in Powys”

The new apprenticeships will help make the most of a supported workforce and can improve patient care by demonstrating a commitment to a career path; provide opportunities and recognition for all staff (clinical and non-clinical) including the development of transferable skills, resulting in increased flexibility of the workforce.

A series of successful roadshows were held across all PTHB hospitals last October, introducing existing staff to a number of accredited work-based learning programmes. Staff are able to take advantage of accessing a range of learning opportunities across a number of sectors.

One staff member studying for a Business Administration qualification said: “I have been an employee for the Health Board for 12 years and they have supported me with my career development. I am thoroughly enjoying undertaking the Level 3 Business Admin course via NPTC. The Assessor has been helpful and encouraging and allows me to work at a pace that is suitable for me. The course now uses a portal where all units are contained and allows you to submit work, this makes the training more accessible at times which are more convenient for me”.

Alec Thomas, Pathways Training Manager for NPTC Group of Colleges, added:

”As a forward-thinking College, we understand the need to recruit apprentices and upskill existing staffs with the skills and attitude to progress in their chosen careers which directly aligns with a lot of businesses, especially Powys Teaching Health Boards’ need to create a long- term skilled workforce.

Anne-Marie Mason, PTHB Apprenticeship Lead added, “We are working with a number of departments across the health board, local schools and colleges to promote the available opportunities and will work closely with the Colleges “Pathways Training Team” to develop appropriate qualification frameworks to recruit apprentices as well as offering existing staff opportunities to develop their skills”.

“We will be supporting the Powys Careers Fair on March 4th in Builth Wells and look forward to school pupils visiting our stand to find out more about the apprenticeship programmes and work experience opportunities that we have on offer”

For more information on the PTHB Apprenticeship Academy and Work Experience, please contact Anne-Marie Mason, on Tel: 01874 71257, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Alec Thomas, NPTC Group of Colleges on Tel: 01639 648370

NPTC Group of Colleges’ Open Evenings: Brecon Beacons College – Wednesday 11th March, Newtown College – Thursday 12th March. 4:30-7:30pm