 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

SERC Apprentices Shine at NI Apprenticeship Week #NIAW2020

Details
Hits: 200
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) hosted a series of Employer Breakfast and Have a Go Sessions geared for potential apprentices during the Department for the Economy’s inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week 2020.

Ards Employers Brekfast FE

Victoria Boyd, SERC Training Programme Manager said, “At SERC, we are committed to growing apprenticeship provision and to working with employers to help fill apprentice vacancies in the local area. The employer support the College has received this past week has been tremendous and reflects the huge interest in apprenticeships. We have had over 100 employers engage with us and almost 300 young people come along to our Bangor, Downpatrick, Newtownards and Lisburn Campuses to take part in the ‘have a go’ sessions where they were able to try out a range of skills. 

Bangor Employers Brekfast FE

“Many of our apprentices have been integral in getting messages across this week, both to other young people and employers, about the benefits of taking the apprentice route to pursue their education and careers in a range of industries from construction, to engineering, from hairdressing to fire and security services. 

Downpatrick Employers Brekfast FE

She added, “We have been really pleased to be part of the inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week. I look forward to the week becoming an annual part of our calendar at the College.”  

Lisburn Employer Brekfast FE

Advertisement

Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time â€“ experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachersâ€™ Roundtable agreed to form

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
Trafford College Group celebrates even more Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Businesses and apprentices celebrated more trophies than ever before a
Additional funding for Skills Advisory Panels to play a key role in making sure every community can access the skills they need
Sector News
The Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson responds to the additional fun
College alumnus is Baker of the Year finalist
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student is continuing her winning stre
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge
Sector News
​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambit
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form
England's schools exporting world-class careers education
Sector News
A group of officials from Spain visited schools and met officials this
Highest Rate of Apprenticeship Starts: Exeter awarded City of Apprenticeships status!
Sector News
Exeter Officially Best City in England for Apprenticeships - #NAW2020T
Understanding student churn factors
Sector News
Universities do not adequately understand what drives students to leav

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

WorldSkills UK
WorldSkills UK has published a new article: WorldSkills UK announces new appointment to Board of Trustees 28 minutes ago
Christian Musgrave
Christian Musgrave has published a new article: Understanding student churn factors 30 minutes ago
Edge Foundation
Edge Foundation has published a new article: Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications 1 hour 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page