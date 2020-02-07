 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge

Details
Hits: 176
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Northumbria University students, staff, partners and Phil Packer MBE (far right) come together to launch Northumbria's #RowBritannia Challenge

​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambitious challenge to row 2,020 miles by Friday 13 March 2020 to raise funds for #RowBritannia and @SportRelief in support of student #MentalHealth and wellbeing projects.

The University is fast becoming a leader in the research and support of student mental health. Last year saw the Office for Students name Northumbria as the lead in a £2m transformational project looking at how the ​Higher Education sector identifies mental health issues in students.

Along with the adoption of​ kooth student, enhancements tailored to student services, including additional face-to-face and telephone appointments, and 24/7 support via the Student Portal, the University is committed to students getting the help they need, when they need it.

Research also shows that physical activity can have positive impact on mental wellbeing. Northumbria encourages students to be empowered by sport and use it as a tool to improve and manage their physical fitness and mental health. The University’s long-term ambition is to have the majority of Northumbria students engaged in some form of regular sport, physical, health or wellbeing activity.

To promote awareness of the benefits of physical activity for mental wellbeing, the Northumbria community is taking part in​ Row Britannia, an inclusive, adaptive sporting challenge by The British Inspiration Trust (BRIT) in support of mental health, fitness and wellbeing.

Friday 13 March will see the University’s flag-ship sport facility, Sport Central, host students, staff, alumni and corporate partners as they row 2,020 miles in aid of the charity as well as Sport Relief.

Speaking ahead of the event, Professor Andrew Wathey CBE, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, said: “At Northumbria we take students’ mental health extremely seriously and seek to provide our students with support in the most meaningful ways possible. Through our ground-breaking research we are also identifying the best ways for all universities to deal with issues associated with poor student mental wellbeing.”

“Our £2m Office for Students research project, which includes partners from across Higher Education and technology, is looking at how mental health can be supported through a combination of educational analytics, technology and innovative methods of intervention.”

“However, we already know that to build a thriving student mindset, sport and physical exercise can play a key role. I am delighted that the Northumbria community is coming together to take part in Row Britannia.”

One member of the University community taking part will be Northumbria Student Sport President, Grace Donnelly who commented: “We know that taking part in regular exercise can be really important to students’ mental health, and a big part of my role is to promote this to all of our students, even if they don’t think they are particularly sporty.

Advertisement

Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time â€“ experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachersâ€™ Roundtable agreed to form

“It’s great to be part of the team taking part in this challenge, and I’m really confident we’ll reach the target and raise loads of money in the process!”

British Inspiration Trust and Row Britannia Chief Executive, Phil Packer MBE, said: “I am delighted to have visited over 70 institutions so far on a 100 day, 200 visit, schedule of every university in the UK and who have been asked to assist and support their local colleges.There is huge potential for something very special to be achieved throughout the UK and I am delighted that both challenges are gaining momentum.The positive impact of raising vital funds will be greater if every university and college takes part and if their leaders take on the Row Britannia Leadership Challenge too.”

Alumni, staff and students can register to take part by submitting details via this​ link.

For those not able to make it to Northumbria’s City Campus to take part on the day, including global alumni, can still take part in by rowing at their local gym, sharing photographs with the hashtags #RowBritannia and #RowNorthumbria.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
Trafford College Group celebrates even more Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Businesses and apprentices celebrated more trophies than ever before a
Additional funding for Skills Advisory Panels to play a key role in making sure every community can access the skills they need
Sector News
The Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson responds to the additional fun
College alumnus is Baker of the Year finalist
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student is continuing her winning stre
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form
England's schools exporting world-class careers education
Sector News
A group of officials from Spain visited schools and met officials this
Highest Rate of Apprenticeship Starts: Exeter awarded City of Apprenticeships status!
Sector News
Exeter Officially Best City in England for Apprenticeships - #NAW2020T
Understanding student churn factors
Sector News
Universities do not adequately understand what drives students to leav
Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership
Sector News
The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popula

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

WorldSkills UK
WorldSkills UK has published a new article: WorldSkills UK announces new appointment to Board of Trustees 30 minutes ago
Christian Musgrave
Christian Musgrave has published a new article: Understanding student churn factors 32 minutes ago
Edge Foundation
Edge Foundation has published a new article: Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications 1 hour 29 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page