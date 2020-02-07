 
Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications

Susan Higgins, new Head of Communications, Edge Foundation

Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and balanced approach to education, announces that Susan Higgins will join the organisation to lead on communications.

Susan is a well respected Communications and PR specialist with a track record for developing successful media campaigns across the education sector. Over the past 5 years Susan has been a Communications Consultant for Baker Dearing Educational Trust and Pedroza Communications. Susan is an expert in national and education PR and crisis communications. She has led on campaigns for organisations, charities and industry bodies including BBC Education, Microsoft and BCS, The Chartered Institute of IT. Prior to working in education, Susan promoted top chefs, luxury hotels, restaurants and lifestyle brands.

Susan is no stranger to the work of the Edge Foundation; she led on PR at Edge between 2011- 2015 and was responsible for promoting projects and activities including VQ Day.

Alice Barnard, CEO of Edge said:

“Securing Susan to join Edge is a great coup for the organisation. She joins us at an important stage following the growth of our research division and the start of Edge Future Learning. We are delighted to have her on board.”

Commenting on her new role, Susan said: 

“Edge has a vital role to play in shaping the education landscape of the 21st Century. It’s the only charity dedicated to championing a holistic approach to learning that recognises “knowledge” and “know how” equally. Edge’s message has never been more relevant and I’m delighted to be joining the team at this exciting stage in the charities’ development.”

