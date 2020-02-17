 
Hays Education launch Wellbeing First: free wellbeing for teachers

@HaysEducationUK has launched Wellbeing First, the UK’s first free #wellbeing training available for school staff across the UK.

Wellbeing First is the first of its kind to offer free courses to help teachers and staff manage their stress levels, reduce their anxiety, discover how to foster positive mental health and prioritise their work-life balance, while also meeting CPD requirements.

Wellbeing for teachers was recently added to the Ofsted 2019 framework, meaning staff workload and wellbeing must be prioritised and reported upon by school leaders. Research also shows that teacher wellbeing is often rated consistently lower than other professions. In data from the latest Hays Salary & Recruiting Trends 2020 guide, half (50%) of teaching staff rated their work-life balance as average to poor, higher than the overall average of 43%.

The ten courses are available free for all educational institutions, designed with the aim of supporting and empowering teachers and to help headteachers support their staff. The training comes integrated with management information, allowing leaders to see who has completed training and when, and collate this information for inspections, including Ofsted.

Paul Matthias, National Director at Hays Education, commented: “Research has shown that one in five teachers could leave the profession due to excessive workloads, so to help towards combatting this we wanted to provide school staff with training which can help place staff wellbeing at the heart of every school.

At no cost to the school or teachers, we’ve designed our wellbeing courses to help improve mental health, reduce stress and create a more positive working culture. By undertaking some of our courses including life balance, prioritisation and resilience, we’re confident this will help schools improve retention, build loyalty and help attract new staff.”

The Hays Education Training portal also offers safeguarding and compliance training for schools across the UK. For more information on the free Wellbeing First or other training courses, visit: https://educationtraining.hays.co.uk/

 

