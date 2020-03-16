 
Recruitment drive launched for 100 new construction assessors

Current construction assessors pictured with key representatives from ESP and CITB at a Taylor Wimpey Site in Cambuslang

An @ESPScotland and @CITB_UK project has launched to recruit and train 100 new construction assessors across all of Scotland’s construction Colleges.

 

This is a two-year project targeting experienced tradespeople working in the construction sector. It is being driven by ESP and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), in partnership with 24 Scottish colleges, government agencies and private training providers. This unique project will recruit and train 100 new construction assessors that will enable the efficient delivery of assessments for apprenticeships in Scotland.

This is an exciting opportunity for qualified tradespeople, who may be seeking a career change, to work in partnership with their regional college. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to help support and deliver the industry’s future workforce applying their current experience to assess apprentices on site, as well as ensuring qualifications are delivered to a high standard through compliance with both internal and external awarding policies, procedures and processes.

Assessors will be recruited across a range of curriculum areas, including Carpentry & Joinery, Brickwork, Painting and Decorating, Interior Systems, Timber Frame Erection, Floorcovering, Roof Slate & Tiling, Wall & Floor Tiling, Stone Masonry, Wood Machining & Plastering.

Colleges and training providers will continue to recruit individually, while the assessor vacancies will be promoted via a national joined up campaign.

This sector leading project will also deliver a national training and development plan for new assessors which will complement essential qualifications being undertaken through the colleges.

John Renwick, Construction Sector Manager for ESP, said:

“Becoming an assessor can be a rewarding career choice and the opportunity to shape the next generation of talent. It is a key role in the success of the construction sector, helping new entrants to gain their qualifications and become highly skilled in their trade.

“Scottish Apprenticeship Week seemed like the perfect time to launch the project. The importance and value of apprenticeships are recognised throughout the country, and they would not be achievable without the help and support of the assessor role.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for experienced industry professionals to use their skills and knowledge in a new capacity and we would encourage them to find out more about this fantastic job opportunity.”

Barry Dawson, Local Manager, CITB Scotland, said:

“Our evidence-based approach to the funding we provide helps the construction industry to deliver tailored training and assessment to fulfil Scotland’s skills needs.

“The Scottish Assessors project is a great example of how we work in partnership with training delivery organisations to ensure that construction has the right people, with the right skills, in the right place.

“The recruitment and upskilling of assessors for specific trades – and in specific regions of Scotland – will have a hugely positive impact on the delivery of a greater number of much-needed, fully trained and qualified apprentices to the Scottish workforce.”

Gordon Nelson, FMB Scotland Director, said:

“Many of our Master Builder members take great pride in recruiting and training construction apprentices for their business.

"Our members have high standards, which is why it is important that the new assessors have sufficient skills and knowledge to ensure apprenticeship qualifications are delivered to high standards too.

"Some members have already expressed an interest in becoming assessors, which is very encouraging. Through engaging with our members across Scotland, the FMB will help attract the assessors needed to ensure Scotland’s construction industry has a bright future.”

Mark Stevenson, Apprentice Manager for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, said:

“Future-proofing our industry and attracting the right talent who are ready to learn the skills that we need to deliver high quality new homes for our customers is a real focal point for our business. Having an appointed work-place assessor will ensure a consistent approach that will benefit both apprentices and companies that will drive up the quality of both learning and individual achievement which can only be good for our industry.”

