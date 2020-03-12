Local technology firm supports Portsmouth University’s Esports society in local gaming tournament

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

UK technology provider Novatech Ltd continue their partnership with the @PortsmouthUni #Esports Society at the SouthLANder Esports tournament final, this weekend!

SouthLANder is a university esports tournament organised by SVGE, Southampton University’s very own esports team.

The Portsmouth Paladins have been good enough to make it all the way through to the final, taking place on Saturday 14th March at Southampton University, where they will be battling it out against Surrey University’s esports team in a game of League Of Legends, on Summoner’s Rift (a frequently played LoL map).

Later in the day, Portsmouth Paladins will also be going head-to-head against Swansea University’s team, Swansea Storm Esports, to see who will be crowned the champions of CS:GO.

Kismet Hasanaj, president of Portsmouth Paladins told us, “We are really excited for the finals this weekend. Myself and my teammates know it won’t be easy but we are willing to work hard and do our best in the hopes of being crowned the champions of the South.”

Novatech is one of the largest retailers of computer products in the UK and are proud to be the official sponsor of the UOP Esports Society. Charmaine Budd, Partnership Manager at Novatech Ltd commented on their relationship with Portsmouth Paladins, saying, “We have been working closely with the Portsmouth Paladins for over a year now, supplying them with state-of-the-art equipment for various events and tournaments. It’s great to be part of their journey and we wish them every success at the finals on Saturday.”

It’s a busy weekend for Portsmouth Paladins as other members of the esports society are running a 24-hour charity gaming marathon starting at 7pm on Friday 13th March.

Nerdvana IX is a 24-hour charity event run by several of the Common Interest societies at Portsmouth University, who will be putting on games, films and competitions throughout the event with all proceeds going to the charity, Special Effect.

Alongside the National Student Esports Association, Portsmouth Paladins have selected Special Effect as their chosen charity. Special Effect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games. The annual Nerdvana 24-hour charity event will take place in the Portsmouth Student Union, where the public will be able to interact with various societies covering an array of interests such as Poker, Board Games, Anime and of course Esports.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to Sector News Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a Sector News @CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

Novatech will be providing the Portsmouth Paladins Nerdvana event with 6 of their new Reign Gaming PCs, built using the latest technology with gaming-grade components, giving power for high settings and smooth gameplay throughout the 24 hours.