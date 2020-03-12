 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Helping universities and colleges take learning online in response to the #Coronavirus

Details
Hits: 304
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coronavirus

Starting today, every university in the world impacted by #Covid_19 will have free access to the @Coursera course catalogue through Coursera for Campus

The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is the most serious global health security threat in decades. In many countries, restrictions imposed by government agencies have disrupted daily routines for millions, including students. Many universities in the impacted regions have suspended face-to-face seminars, closed campuses, and are scrambling to find a solution to minimize disruption for their students.  

We are fortunate to have university and industry partners, who have been at the forefront of responding to the challenges humanity has faced from time to time. Inspired by their support and consistent with our mission of serving learners everywhere, we are launching a global effort to assist universities and colleges seeking to offer online courseware in response to the coronavirus. 

Starting today, we’ll provide every impacted university in the world with free access to our course catalogue through Coursera for Campus. Universities can sign up to provide their enrolled students with access to more than 3,800 courses and 400 Specializations from Coursera’s top university and industry partners. These institutions will have access until July 31, 2020, after which we plan to provide month-to-month extensions depending on prevailing risk assessments. Students who enroll on or before July 31 will continue to have access until Sept. 30, 2020.

Over the past few weeks, Duke University has been using Coursera for Campus to serve impacted students at their Duke Kunshan campus in China. This effort has been swiftly adopted by students and widely recognized by the broader community. We believe that Coursera for Campus can be an effective resource to help all higher education institutions respond to the impact of coronavirus.

As a global community of educators, we are honored to be serving fellow institutions and student communities during this crisis. Over the next few days, we will also hold webinars and share more resources, including experiences from our partner community, to help institutions looking to transition online during this crisis. Stay tuned. 

For more information, please visit https://www.coursera.org/coronavirus.

By Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO Coursera 

 

 

Advertisement

Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

You may also be interested in these articles:

#BritishScienceWeek - The Changing Landscape for Women in Engineering
Sector News
The growth of the engineering industry has seen the UK workplace becom
National Accreditation for Exeter College Counselling Qualification
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s Advanced Professional Diploma in Counselling Theory
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit
London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission
Sector News
Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appoin
A ‘Good’ start for recently merged FE college
Sector News
East Anglia’s @EastCoast_Coll has received a glowing report followin
Majority of Scottish Citizens Believe IoT and Digitisation Will Enhance Education in Scotland
Sector News
@Capita research highlights benefits of #IoT and connected #EdTech - S
Higher and further education staff urged to learn water rescue skills
Sector News
Higher and further education staff urged by @RLSSUK to learn water res
Local technology firm supports Portsmouth University’s Esports society in local gaming tournament
Sector News
UK technology provider Novatech Ltd continue their partnership with th
New FE funding needs to be shared out properly, says Coventry College CEO
Sector News
#Budget2020 - @CoventryCollege CEO Gill Banks believes the announcemen
CoLRiC announces that 2020 nominations are open for 2 prestigious awards
Sector News
‘Libraries play a critical role in supporting organisational goals a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kelly O'Meara
Kelly O'Meara shared a video in channel. 39 minutes ago

The quality of education - Curriculum Intent explained by Ofsted's Chris Jones

The quality of education - Curriculum Intent...

Source: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fenews/the-quality-of-education-curriculum-inte Over the next three weeks FE News are going to be running a...

Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: #BritishScienceWeek - The Changing Landscape for Women in Engineering 3 hours 30 minutes ago
London South East Colleges
London South East Colleges has published a new article: London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission 5 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page