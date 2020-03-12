 
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure

@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to learn about life, careers and opportunities in the travel and leisure industry.

Joanne Holmes, a representative from Stonehouse Travel Limited came to the College as an inspirational speaker to talk about travel agency operations, package and tailor-made holidays, customer service, the business of travel and tourism and career opportunities available within the industry. Students took the opportunity to ask questions related to their assignment, career choices and progression within the travel and tourism industry.

Chloe Jeffries, a Level 3 Travel and Tourism student, said: “It was interesting to hear about how customers are protected by regulatory bodies, this is something we have been discussing in class and the talk helped us to expand our knowledge further.”

Level 3 Travel and Tourism student Jack Griffiths went on to say: “I would like to work as a travel agent so hearing Joanne speak about ‘a day in a life of a travel agent’ really helped me to think about and understand my future career goals.”

Rebekah Morris, Travel and Tourism Curriculum Leader, added: “Employer engagement really helps to bring learning to life and supports us in raising our students’ aspirations. I’d really like to thank Stonehouse Travel Limited for sharing their vision and experience with our students.”

