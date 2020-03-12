Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills

Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions at Barking & Dagenham College yesterday.

The College hosted its annual ‘Inspiration Day’, a day of events and activities for its students and also local school children. Activities included: master classes, Q&A sessions, have-a-goes as well as a series of competitions judged by industry experts.

Carpentry apprentice Adam Ellis, 24, from Romford works for Woodtecq Ltd based in Rainham; he said:

“This was my first competition. I mainly do outside carpentry work, not the nice bits like making a cabinet as I’ve been doing today. I really enjoyed the challenge.”

16 year old Daniel Freeman from Dagenham is studying bricklaying and commented:

“I’ve learnt a lot today, for example it’s about getting the right ratios.”

Gary Etherdon, Curriculum Team Leader for trowel trades at the College said:

“Inspiration Day as been a great success, our current students and apprentices have learnt a lot of new skills by taking part in the competitions and local school children have been able to ‘have-a-go at various careers; for example, in our department, some young people came and built a pyramid in bricks and several of them have said they will be enrolling on our bricklaying course in September.”

