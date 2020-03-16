 
Minimising the impact of COVID-19: College Sector Preparedness in Scotland

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland

The discussion and the approach being taken by the college sector to minimise the impact of #Covidー19UK 

Colleges Scotland hosted a Video Conference meeting with college principals, senior representatives of Regional Strategic Bodies and institutions’ Coronavirus point of contacts.

College sector leaders convened a meeting earlier today (Monday) to discuss what further actions to take to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

The college sector recognises that this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation and that the overarching priority is the health and safety of its staff and students. As a sector, we are continuing to closely monitor the latest guidance from public health bodies and the Scottish and UK governments, and working on resilience and business continuity planning to take measured and appropriate precautions to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

Colleges are planning for a phased reduction of face-to-face learning over the coming days and weeks and to expand online and remote learning, where feasible. Colleges will continue to disseminate information specifically tailored for their own institutions to their staff and students.

The college sector in Scotland is well known for its diversity and so this measured, carefully managed, and phased approach will be done flexibly with each institution acting according to their own specific circumstances in their regions and campuses. Staff and student requirements will be at the forefront of their approach. Colleges shall continue to work in line with the latest medical advice and with staff teams to minimise the impact of the virus.

Colleges Scotland, colleges and Regional Strategic Bodies are working closely and regularly with Scottish Government ministers and officials as well as the Scottish Funding Council to listen to their latest advice and provide updates on how COVID-19 is affecting the sector.

The college sector’s preparations

Colleges are planning to remain open and the sector is currently preparing for the prospect of significantly expanding its online learning. The college sector’s overarching priority is the safety of its staff and students, so we will continue to adhere to the latest guidance coming from public health bodies as well as from the Scottish and UK governments.

There are already significant levels of remote learning in the college sector and many colleges are planning to considerably expand this for many subjects, if necessary. However, for some subjects, remote learning is more challenging, and so contingencies are being drawn up on how to respond should some or all campuses have to close temporarily.

We recognise that this is an unprecedented situation which is rapidly evolving, and the college sector has been working on its resilience and business continuity planning to take measured and appropriate precautions to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

College institutions can also take action according to their own specific situations and they are regularly disseminating the latest information from the public health experts and governments to their staff and students. The college sector will do everything it can to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

Joint statement from GTCS and the Scottish Council of Deans of Education on contingency plans in response to Covid-19: Coronavirus (Covid-19): advice on student placements

Update for probationer teachers on our position regarding Covid-19: Coronavirus (Covid-19): advice for probationers

