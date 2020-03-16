 
Barnsley College media students get a taste of their future

@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Film and Television Production students, Adam Akhtar and Oliver Reader, were part of a group who got the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals responsible for filming the sell-out The Impairment Sketch Show by Jack Carroll and Peter Selwood.

Working with Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre stage technicians, Adam and Oliver had the opportunity to record both sound and visuals in their own unique styles; allowing the group to capture the show from the perspective of both the audience and the stage.

Oliver Reader, 17, said: “I’ve really enjoyed working on this project; it’s given me a real sense of what I could be doing in the future.

“This will also look great on my CV, especially with Jack Carroll being involved, he’s so recognisable.”

Lee Barber, Media Tutor at Barnsley College, added: “This was a fabulous opportunity for students to take charge of a professional production for a known client.

“All students took on their roles with the upmost professionalism, ensuring that high standards were maintained throughout.”

Adam, Oliver and the rest of the group are now editing their captured material to create a promotional video to feature at the 2020 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

