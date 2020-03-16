 
Job interviews go online as candidates stuck at home

Details
Hits: 385
John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company.

Recruitment firms are going online to interview candidates who are working from home during the #CoronavirusOutbreak 

The strategy is part of social distancing efforts as businesses try to slow the spread of the virus.

Although the advent of Covid-19 has forced employers to use online interviews, the idea of remote interviewing isn’t exactly new; many organisations have used telephone or online interviews for years. There is no reason why candidates should fear an online interview. They don’t need to worry about travel or other logistics, and they can be on their home turf while the interview is taking place. And there is some evidence that the remote interview is fairer for Introverts.

What can let interviewees down are environmental factors. If candidates are using Skype or another video application, it would be best to think about their surroundings. Sitting in front of your drinks collection may not be advisable. Candidates also need to think about other people (especially children) who might be around, and make sure they have a reliable connection.

Employers also need to be thinking about logistics. Testing systems before conducting interviews will increase the chances of having a fruitful conversation with potential employees. And try to use video if possible; seeing the interviewee on-screen means that it will be a lot less likely that somebody different turns up if they get the job.

John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company.

John is a Chartered Psychologist with over 30 years of experience of helping clients apply the insights of business psychology to the way in which they run their organisations. His experience includes roles in management, consultancy, training and research.

