 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

All initial teacher education placements have been ended in Scotland

Details
Hits: 507
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#COVID-19UK - Joint Statement from GTC Scotland, the Scottish Council of Deans of Education 

The following contingency plans have been agreed between the General Teaching Council for Scotland and the Scottish Council of Deans of Education.

These plans have been agreed in the context of Initial Teacher Education (ITE) providers moving to alternative methods of programme delivery. They are designed to provide clarity and consistency to students, and to reduce the burden on schools and teachers.

It has been agreed that all initial teacher education placements in schools will end as of Monday 16 March, and for the remainder of this academic session 2019-20.

This includes placements for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in all years of their ITE programmes.

PGDE, or Masters programmes students, will be assessed on professional practice undertaken to date, drawing on all available evidence. Those who are presented to GTC Scotland by their ITE provider will be able to progress into the Teacher Induction Scheme (TIS) or Flexible Route with Provisional Registration awarded by GTC Scotland.

Final-year undergraduate students who have satisfactorily completed professional practice undertaken to date and as confirmed by their ITE provider, will be able to progress into the TIS or Flexible Route with Provisional Registration awarded by GTC Scotland.

Where the ITE provider judges that the student would have satisfactorily completed the placement, the placement module will be credited. This means that the credits associated with the module will be awarded to the student teacher. Therefore, student teachers on a PGDE programme or in their final year of an undergraduate degree, will be eligible to graduate.

Each ITE provider will identify any students whose performance requires them at this stage to undertake a retrieval placement next session. ITE providers will inform those students of this decision as soon as possible.

GTC Scotland will introduce an early check for all probationers on TIS or the Flexible Route in September 2020 to ensure that they are making satisfactory progress towards achieving the Standard for Full Registration. Any probationers not showing sufficient progress as determined by the school and local authority may be awarded Provisional (Conditional) Registration at this time.  GTC Scotland will support the relevant schools and local authorities to monitor the progress of any such probationers and ensure that the necessary remedial action is taken prior to them being awarded Full Registration.

Undergraduate students who are in years one to three of their course will not attend school placements for the remainder of academic session 2019-20. Provision will be made in partnership with GTC Scotland, ITE providers and local authorities for additional placement time in subsequent years on a programme by programme basis.

Advertisement

Â£65,000 learning environment renovation boosts digital learning at Banbury and Bicester College
Sector News
@BB_Collegeâ€™s Learning Environment has been reinvigorated after a Â£
Recruitment industry welcomes latest #Coronavirus package from Chancellor, but more needs to be done
Sector News
According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation @RECmembers
PHX Training partners with JTL to introduce new fast track course to help young adults into work
Sector News
JTL, the leading national training provider for electrical and heating

In those areas where students have been unable to complete an on campus, taught programme, ITE providers are committed to offering online teaching as a replacement. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Â£65,000 learning environment renovation boosts digital learning at Banbury and Bicester College
Sector News
@BB_Collegeâ€™s Learning Environment has been reinvigorated after a Â£
Recruitment industry welcomes latest #Coronavirus package from Chancellor, but more needs to be done
Sector News
According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation @RECmembers
PHX Training partners with JTL to introduce new fast track course to help young adults into work
Sector News
JTL, the leading national training provider for electrical and heating
Kendal College has taken the decision to close all of its campuses
Sector News
@KendalCollege closing on Monday (23 Mar)Â has no confirmed cases of #
Middlesbrough College students to work from home as a precaution
Sector News
@MbroCollege students to continue studies online #COVID19UK STUDENTS a
East Sussex College student wins top award in Royal Opera House Design Challenge
Sector News
@ESColleges Lewes student Charlotte Dance has won one of the top award
New government structures to coordinate response to #Coronavirus
Sector News
The Prime Minister @10DowningStreet has set up new ministerial structu
Extreme loneliness or great work life balance? How to work from home and stay mentally healthy during self-isolation due to #Coronavirus
Sector News
How to work from home and stay mentally healthy during Covid-19It canâ
Cardiff & Vale College motor industry student receives Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary at IMI Recognition Awards
Sector News
Naim Ahmed, who is currently completing his extended Diploma in Vehicl
COVID-19 Community Response Program: Building 20 Apps to Help Fight Virus Globally
Sector News
Over 100 app ideas submitted by community members in the first 24 hour
Practical Sessions Highlight Career Opportunities For Female Students
Sector News
Representatives from a wide range of companies organised hands on acti
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page