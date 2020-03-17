Festival of Learning announces shortlisted award nominees for 2020

Festival of Learning is the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in England. The campaign, which has been running since 1992, is led by Learning and Work Institute.

It is supported by the Department for Education, NOCN, Education and Training Foundation, Skills and Education Group, City Lit and the WEA.

The nominees include inspiring individual learners, outstanding tutors and providers, innovative projects, and leading employers who have demonstrated a commitment to investing in skills.

The shortlisted nominees are:

Amani Arab, Kent Adult Education

Anna Palmer, Weston College

Brandon Layton, Derwentside College

Dmitrijus Sluka, City College Southampton

Emma Cresser, Eldwick Primary School and Bingley Grammar School

Evro Evrivriades, Derby Adult Learning Service

Ezekiah Alphonse, Coventry Adult Education Service

Graham Tiller, Bournemouth and Poole College

Gregor Gilmore, Bolton College

Hannah Wilkins, Wiltshire Council

Hava Cil, WEA

Health and Wellbeing Programme, Waltham Forest Adult Learning

Karen Hanley-Brooks, Adult Education Wolverhampton

Keeping it Wild Traineeships, London Wildlife Trust

Kerry Mann, Gloucestershire Young Carers

Kevan Forkin, Bolton College

Lancashire Adult Learning and Libraries

Laura Dunn-Green, City College Peterborough

Liz Collins, Islington Adult Community Learning

M Futures, LTE Group

Motiv8, Jigsaw Homes Group

Naomi Mellersh-Tett, ACL College Essex

National Crime Agency

Nicola Swain, Novus, part of LTE Group

Paul Barnsley, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Paul Slater

Philip Branigan, Digital Unite

Positive People, Pluss

Rubi Naz, Tameside Adult and Community Education

Sadia Khan, Oldham Lifelong Learning

South East Water

Sheila Khanum, Oldham Lifelong Learning

Sindy Weals, Walsall College

Sion Farrell, British Army (Food Services training wing)

Snow-Camp Excel and Apprenticeships

UK Gas

Stephen Evans, chief executive at Learning and Work Institute said:

“Lifelong learning has huge benefits for individuals; from helping you to progress in work, to improving health and wellbeing and self-confidence. It also has real benefits for communities and for the wider economy too.

“The stories of our Festival of Learning award winners highlight the transformative impact of lifelong learning, and the breadth of opportunities available. We hope that they help encourage and inspire many more adults to take part in learning.”

The Festival of Learning external selection panel made up of representatives from City Lit, the Education and Training Foundation, Greater London Authority, NOCN, HOLEX, the WEA, Skills and Education Group, CBI, the Local Government Association and the Department for Education will choose the winners on Wednesday 18 March.

Winners and finalists will be announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn.

Festival of Learning award winners and their nominators will be notified by telephone between 19 March and 3 April 2020.

Nominators of nominees that have not been selected as winners will be contacted by email in April and will be sent their certificates of achievement in May.

