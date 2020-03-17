 
Practical Sessions Highlight Career Opportunities For Female Students

Details
Derby College Group logo

Representatives from a wide range of companies organised hands on activities for female students from @derbycollege and city secondary schools to raise awareness of the career opportunities available in science, digital technology, engineering and construction.

The Women in STEM event at DCG’s Roundhouse technical and professional skills college in Pride Park, was organised by the College to highlight the opportunities available in industry and as part of the celebrations following International Women’s Day 2020.

Companies in attendance included Rolls-Royce plc, Lubrizol, Bowmer + Kirkland, Porterbrook, Shorterm Group and Bombardier and schools taking part included Da Vinci Academy, St Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy and Lees Brook Community School who joined College Professional Construction, Engineering, Business, Steps and Applied Science students.

Students worked with a team from Belper chemical company Lubrizol to test how different lubricants affected vehicle speed.

Regional Technical Manager Trish Standen explained: “Globally, we employ people in a wide range of roles and we want to see more women apply for jobs – particularly in STEM subjects.”

Meanwhile leading construction and development group Bowmer + Kirkland set the students a challenge to make a tower using dried spaghetti and marshmallows.

Senior Quantity Surveyor Emma Hibbert said: “The task is all about design, team- work and problem solving and the young people have really engaged with the challenge.

“It has also been a welcome opportunity to show students the different careers available in our industry.”

DCG Professional Construction student Kamara Lambert (17) said: “This has been a great opportunity to learn more about what different companies do and to meet some very inspirational women who are working there.”

