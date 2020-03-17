Middlesbrough College students to work from home as a precaution

STUDENTS at Middlesbrough College will continue their studies from home using online tools, in line with the Government’s most recent advice.

From tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18) classes for 16-19 year-olds will move online, while adult learning, part-time, higher education and apprenticeship learning will follow on Monday, March 23.

The arrangements are expected to remain in place until the end of the scheduled Easter break, 19th April.

Zoe Lewis, principal and chief executive of Middlesbrough College, said: “This is a hugely unsettling time for everyone, and we want to reassure our students, staff and the wider college community that we are well prepared and this move to online learning is a sensible precaution in the context of yesterday’s government briefing.

“We have the technology and resources to avoid person-to-person contact, and allow students to continue their learning and allay fears about coming into college.

“Our highly trained staff will be on hand to help students and parents make arrangements for homeworking.

“We are a caring and supportive college community, and we look out for one another. Our priority is to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”

The measures will see staff and students working remotely, with a skeleton staff in place at the College’s Middlehaven campus to carry out essential activities.

Middlesbrough College’s senior management team continues to review the situation on an hour-by-hour basis and will communicate any updates to students and staff directly via text message, by email and through the College’s social media channels and website.

From Monday 23rd March, no students should attend the College campus or any of our sites.



From Monday 23rd March, no students should attend the College campus or any of our sites.