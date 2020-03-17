 
PHX Training partners with JTL to introduce new fast track course to help young adults into work

JTL, the leading national training provider for electrical and heating & plumbing apprenticeships, has joined forces with regional training provider, PHX Training, to introduce traineeships designed to help young adults in Cumbria get their first taste of work.

This 12-week course, which has been organised by PHX Training, will support young people aged 16-24 years to acquire the functional skills needed to succeed in the workplace. It is also designed to develop their English and maths, as well as enhancing their basic employability skills including CV writing, interview techniques, timekeeping and teamwork.

PHX Training will be delivering classroom-based activity at their training centre, located in Victoria Place, whilst the nearby JTL Carlisle training facility will be providing practical sessions. PHX Training will also be supporting learners to acquire four-week work placements, which will ensure the Traineeships provide learners with a varied programme of high-quality work-based learning and on the job experience.

John Cramphorn, business manager at JTL, said: “This new partnership is a fantastic opportunity for young people to obtain significant work experience in a valuable trade, whilst gaining life skills that could help them progress onto an apprenticeship.

“Learners will for the first time have the opportunity to learn from two different training providers, who will be working together to prepare them for the realities of the construction industry, helping them progress into young adults ready for the world of employment. This in turn will benefit local businesses by creating more job-ready apprentices, so we look forward to working with PHX Training to welcome both trainees and employers onboard.”

Helen Macnaughton, business manager at PHX Training, said: “Taking the first step into work can be tricky, particularly for people who haven’t gained any previous work experience or for people who didn’t learn well in a school environment.

“Alongside JTL, we have developed a traineeship which is designed around the learner. Along with basic employment skills we will also help them find work placements that are relevant, with a view to helping them find a job they can enjoy and excel at.”

The course is available for any learners aged 16 or over with little or no previous work experience and will start on Tuesday, April 14 and will take place at PHX Training, 3-5 Victoria Place, Carlisle.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page