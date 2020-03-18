 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Seetec Pluss Shine A Light On Disability Employment With Dedicated Conference

Details
Hits: 417
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A disability conference organised by a leading provider of employability services, Seetec Pluss and Cheshire East Council, took place on Friday 13th March in Crewe.

Advertisement

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and

 
Key speakers presenting at the event encouraged local employers to consider hiring workers with health conditions or disabilities, looking to bridge the current employment gap in key sectors. Businesses attending the event also got the chance to network, meet potential employees and share best practices with a range of other Disability Confident employers.
 
Speakers at the event, held within the Municipal Building in Crewe, included Kieran Mullan MP,  Lord lieutenant, David Briggs, Arcus, Londis, AO World PC and Wychwood Park hotel and leisure group.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
Coleg Cambria students mean business at national contest for mental health awareness
Sector News
@ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest
Employers inspire young minds by donating industry equipment for construction learners
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, Wal
Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa discusses educational reforms and opportunities
Sector News
Representatives from The University of Law (ULaw) and the University o
Free remote phone service to all UK schools and colleges to support their communication challenges during #CoronavirusOutbreak
Sector News
@CircleloopHQ, the cloud-based phone system for business, today announ
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be done to support businesses and workers through the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be don
Helping Your Students Manage Anxiety Over the Coronavirus Outbreak
Sector News
Many teenagers are experiencing anxiety about getting and passing on t
Borders College Care students on pathway to success
Sector News
The transition from college to university marks the start of a new and
FUNDING FOR FREE CHILDCARE OFFERS TO CONTINUE IN THE EVENT OF CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES
Sector News
Funding for the government’s early years entitlements will continue
Student Loans Company hit by 5.5 million email attacks last year
Sector News
Huge number of malware, phishing and spam attacks designed to steal co

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page