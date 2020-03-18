 
Training without Travel...

Details
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon there may be severe travel restrictions, increased working from home, and self-isolation. 

I’ve no idea how this will affect everyone, and most importantly can I wish all of you the best as you respond to the challenges ahead. 

I want to make sure you know that, though we might not be able to be physically present, there are lots of ways we can still support you, as a business, a group, or as an individual.  And that applies to families and social networks, as well as the work context.

Here are a few of the ways we might be able to help ‘from a distance’:

1 to 1 coaching

This is a mainstream part of our business. We can talk with you or any of your colleagues or family network, to support you in whatever way might help.  We will charge for this, because we have to survive as a business.  But we will charge at a much lower rate than usual, because you and those you care for most need support when circumstances are at their most challenging.

Bite Size Workshops on line

We currently run such workshops in house for companies: 5 one-hour sessions, each on a different topic.  We are now offering these online.  We will be running these one day a week, from April until the crisis is over.

Again we will charge, but at a rate lower than normal.  You can sign in as an individual, or as an employer, and in the latter case you can have as many employees ‘attending’ as you want, for the single fee.

Open courses on line

As you may know, we’re running a monthly open course in Salford.  If we are prevented from running them due to travel restrictions and/or self-isolation, we will run them from my office, which is attached to my house, and anyone can sign in to attend the day, using Zoom (an on-line video conferencing facility that’s free).  The fee for the whole day for a company subscription allows for an unlimited number of staff to attend.

Open course schedule:

15 April:             Use language skilfully
19 May:              Influence behaviour through nudge theory
9 June:                Coaching for coaches
16 July:                Introduction to NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming)
6 August:            Develop a positive mindset
18 September:   Manage performance and the poor performer
8 October:          Develop successful relationships
18 November:    Create value-based behaviours
4 December:      Maximise motivation – for yourself and others

The Walk & Talk Club

Early every morning I do a 90 minute walk, and I’d be happy over that 90 minutes to talk with anyone by WA phone about their issues, concerns, or simply chat.  This is going to be a Membership Club. 

You’d pay a single fee, and you could then join the walk on any morning, as often as you like. If you send in notice of what you’d like to chat about, I’d publish it (anonymously) on the relevant WA site, but sometimes there will be no notice – just call in and chat!

On line support

I’m not sure what this actually might involve – but the offer is there.  In the past it has included such things as reviewing and rewriting company policies, offering consultancy and advice (like a critical friend).

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

All fees are exclusive of VAT, levied at 20%.  Payment can be made via on-line banking – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

