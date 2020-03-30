 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Business students raise funds for Barnsley Hospice

Details
Hits: 423
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College logo
@barnsleycollege Business students raised over £500 for @BarnsleyHospice by participating in the Accumulator Challenge.
 

Each February, Barnsley Hospice’s Accumulator Challenge sets local businesses the task of turning £29 into as much money as possible for the Hospice during February.

The students organised a range of fundraising activities including raffles, competitions, hosting a coffee afternoon, selling cakes, and ‘kidnapping’ senior members of the College’s management team and holding them to ransom.

Steve Willmer, Tutorial Learning Mentor at the College, said: “We’ve competed in this challenge for numerous years and it’s fantastic to see that our students and staff are still excited to be involved. Not only does it provide our students with an opportunity to develop their communication and team working skills, it allows us to raise funds for a local charity.” 

Advertisement

Uxbridge College students' inspiring talk from author Natalie Queiroz
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students got a hard-hitting lesson about the importan
Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Uxbridge College students' inspiring talk from author Natalie Queiroz
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students got a hard-hitting lesson about the importan
Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio
Don’t forget to thank school support staff too, Gavin Williamson!
Sector News
The hard work of thousands of school support staff providing emergency
Employers need to step up their mental health support during the Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
Only 31 per cent of managers are thought to have the confidence to hav
Solstice proves central to training UK Radiographers
Sector News
Mersive has announced that Solstice, its award-winning, in-room wirele
EQA and EPA guidance during Covid-19 from IFaTE
Sector News
@IFAteched - The #Covid_19 virus presents a unique challenge to the fa
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k
Coleg Cambria staff caring for 200 breeds of animal during Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
WHILE frontline services and NHS staff go above and beyond to support
Unionlearn site to help apprentices impacted by coronavirus
Sector News
The current #COVID_19 pandemic means big changes for the way everyone

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4319)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page