Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers

All Further Education (FE) providers can now apply for Round 3 of the Taking Teaching Further programme as Route 2 of the programme opens today, Wednesday 1 April 2020.



The Department for Education (DfE) funded recruitment initiative, developed and managed by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), aims to help FE providers recruit and train industry experts to become teachers for the FE sector.



This latest round will make funding available for new Initial Teacher Education (ITE) places for individuals to teach subjects across 15 technical routes. Financial support is available for FE providers to address the cost of undertaking ITE and help create capacity for new recruits to learn and receive training and support on the job. Funding of £18,200 per recruit will be made available to all FE providers with two routes to access the programme depending on provider type.



Round 3 Taking Teaching Further funding is available for all FE providers with two routes to access the programme depending on provider type:

Route 1 – is open to all FE Colleges and Sixth Form Colleges in England (colleges). Places will be made available to all colleges on a draw-down basis.

Route 2 - is open to all independent training providers, employer-led providers, third sector training providers, local authority providers, and adult and community learning providers. These places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, said:

“We want our technical education system to be world leading, we can only achieve this by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector.

“This next round of Taking Teaching Further will help to bring more experienced industry professionals into the classroom, so they can inspire the next generation and give them the skills they need to unleash their potential.

“Having worked in fast-moving tech industry for many years, I think it is a great idea to recruit the latest skills from industry into Further Education. FE teaching offers a wonderful second career opportunity for people looking to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.”

David Russell, Chief Executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to be opening the third round of Taking Teaching Further, enabling colleges and providers to attract new experienced industry talent into hard-to-fill teaching roles.

"Taking Teaching Further is setting the benchmark for recruiting and training skilled professionals with high levels of hands-on industry experience into FE teaching and training roles. I encourage all colleges and FE providers to register with the ETF to take part in this important programme. Taking Teaching Further is already making a real difference to FE colleges and providers up and down the country through the new teachers already recruited in earlier waves."

If you would like to access this programme but have concerns about your capacity to do so as a result of COVID-19 related circumstances, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Further information on Taking Teaching Further and how to apply for the two funding routes can be found on the Taking Teaching Further webpages.