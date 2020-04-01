 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Staffordshire College are finalists at The School Leaver Awards

Details
Hits: 140
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
2020 School Leaver Awards

@southstaffs are delighted to be a finalist in the 2020 @_SchoolLeavers awards across 4 category areas: Best Further Education College and Apprenticeship Training, Top Apprenticeship Training Provider, Best Learning Experience and Best Assessment and Feedback. 

Winners of the School Leaver Awards are based on the results of surveys completed by apprentices and school leavers at participating firms and training providers. Apprentices were asked to rate their experiences across a range of areas which are based on values the award hosts believe young people value when choosing an employer or training provider. These range from work-life balance, and salary to company culture and team dynamics.  

John Renshaw, Head of Apprenticeships at the college says "Recognising the success of young people and seeing them grow in confidence and progress within their chosen careers supported by the College and employers on an Apprenticeship is incredibly rewarding. I am so proud that South Staffordshire College has been selected as a finalist at The School Leaver Awards 2020". 

South Staffordshire College will need to wait until the prestigious awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London this September to see if the scores awarded by apprentices will be enough to crown the college best in class. 

Kirk Hookham, Deputy Chief Executive at South Staffordshire College says ‘I am so pleased that South Staffordshire College has been shortlisted for 4 awards. This truly recognises the hard work and dedication from staff at the college to ensure that apprentices have a high-quality experience on their apprenticeship’.  

To find out more about the awards, and to view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.schoolleaverawards.co.uk/finalists

Advertisement

Why Students Should be More Aware of Where They Want to Study
Sector News
Every course and every university will usually set forward a number of
Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with up to 340 beds to help fight #Coronavirus
Sector News
@NPTCGroup Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with 34
Working in Welsh â€“ NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award
Sector News
@NPTCGroup has been awarded the highly prestigious â€˜Work Welsh Award

You may also be interested in these articles:

Why Students Should be More Aware of Where They Want to Study
Sector News
Every course and every university will usually set forward a number of
Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with up to 340 beds to help fight #Coronavirus
Sector News
@NPTCGroup Llandarcy Academy of Sport to become Field Hospital with 34
Working in Welsh – NPTC Group of Colleges Wins Top Award
Sector News
@NPTCGroup has been awarded the highly prestigious ‘Work Welsh Award
Dancing to a New Beat... to beat Coronavirus
Sector News
As @NPTCGroup temporarily moved to online learning last week, staff an
How Coventry College Rugby Academy is tackling Covid-19 crisis
Sector News
The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of every athlete in t
ESFA Update for colleges, local authorities and further education providers
Sector News
Latest information and actions from @ESFAgov for colleges, local autho
Live Online courses launched to support learning during the Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
@BritSafe launch Live Online courses to support learning during the #C
Free School Meals
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/31/free-school-meals/Free School
Imperial College students provide over 350 free meals to NHS staff
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students Suraj Joshi and Jagruti Gohil are bringing t
Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers
Sector News
Taking Teaching Further Round 3 registrations open for all providers @
Alumni offer virtual support to keep inspiring students during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Britain urged, ‘Offer online support to schools.’The national educ
Business leaders seek to hire new staff despite COVID-19 concerns
Sector News
A poll by @ImperialCollege Business School shows that companies intend

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4324)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page