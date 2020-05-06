Success in online learning celebrated

@BarkingCollege is holding monthly celebrating success events via Zoom for all its English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students.

The events celebrate students' attitude to learning; given that they are still learning English, using online resources has been a big challenges for many of them.

The students have all overcome many barriers to learning and the college wanted to help improve their wellbeing by keeping connected and celebrating their achievements.

ESOL tutor Afsaneh Hamed-Monfared explains: “We decided to hold these monthly celebrations to keep up the spirit given these challenging times.

“Despite the challenges they are facing, their motivation and hard work has resulted in great online attendance.

“Three of my maths students, for example, having passed level 1 functional maths whilst still learning English.

“We wanted to make sure that they all understand that we - the teachers - are always here for them and that they are not alone.”

In the first session that took place on Friday 1st May, all the teachers praised students for their achievements and their great participation in all their sessions and completion of tasks online. This was followed by a number of students talking about their experience, which included how much they appreciate the help and support of their teachers - in particular with regards to supporting them online.

19 year old Daniela Burjacovschi from Chadwell Heath took part in the celebration and said: “I have passed my level 1 functional skills maths and I am studying Entry 3 ESOL. The celebration makes me feel very strong and proud. It really makes me want to work harder.”

Jodie Dimond-West, the College’s Looked After Children coordinator outlined support that the College could offer the children and their carers and offered her services.

Finally Tina Cumraku ESOL curriculum manager thanked the College for supporting students by offering them laptops, data top up for mobile phones; she also thanked her staff for contacting students by phone, SMS and even letters, on a daily basis and for their dedication and hard work.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page