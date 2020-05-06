 
Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) Program Now Available Remotely

@CNettraining had adapted the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) technical education program to allow individuals to continue learning from their chosen location.

The Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) education program is designed for those wishing to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skills and expertise in network cable infrastructure. It has become the industry preferred certification for network cable installation and is specified as a requirement on many job profiles and installation project contracts. In addition, manufacturers, major installation companies, associations and consultants endorse the certification knowing that it provides the right level of technical knowledge, competence and confidence to the industry. 

Due to lockdown restrictions, CNet has re-organised the sought-after Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) program in the UK to be a blended learning option that allows individuals to begin working towards the certification from the comfort of their own home or chosen learning environment.

The adapted program combines Instructor-led Remote Attendance classes (allowing you to learn the theory elements) followed by practical sessions to be scheduled in the future once restrictions have been lifted. The Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) remote attendance program is 12 days in duration which can be split into three units and taken separately. The full program consists of 4 days of fibre optic cable installation theory and 4 days of copper cable installation theory via remote attendance learning. Once restrictions have been lifted, learners will be scheduled to attend a further 4-day classroom based practical learning session to complete the full program.

The CNCI® program is perfect for individuals wishing the acquire the very latest skills and knowledge to enable them to complete both copper and fibre cable installation projects to the highest standards. On completion, learners will receive two international and industry recognised BTEC Level 3 Awards; Certified Network Cable Installer (Copper) and Certified Network Cable Installer (Optical Fibre) and official CNCI certification.

CNet’s CEO Andrew Stevens says, “We know this is a very strange time for us all right now, with more people than ever working from home or currently furloughed. The UK government has said that furloughed employees should be encouraged to undertake training during this time and so the CNet team worked hard to adapt the popular CNCI® program to allow those working within, or wishing to join, the cable installation sector to start the program now from their chosen learning environment and work towards the sought after certification. So far it has been very well received with lots of people looking to enhance their knowledge or use their time now to take the program to get into the industry. It is a great entry into the network infrastructure industry and no previous experience is required. Plus, it really is a great industry to join, this pandemic has highlighted just how the network cable infrastructure, the fourth utility, is such a vital resource to keep the world communicating and working.”

