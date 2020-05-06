Furloughed construction workers can polish up their skills after time spent off the job on coronavirus lockdown.

@CITB_UK help furloughed construction workers can polish up their skills after time spent off the job on coronavirus lockdown.

With building sites gradually reopening, new construction training is available to SMEs to help them safeguard against any potential ill-effects, such as skill fade, mental health, and fatigue.

The course will be delivered by a training provider through video links including Skype, Zoom, Teams and Facetime, or on site while maintaining social distancing.

To help pay for the course employers can apply through the CITB Skills and Training Fund, with the aim of supporting workforces to plan under pressure, with clear and consistent communications, improve resilience, as well as manage both increased fatigue and RIDDOR (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations) recording.

The course is led by former British Army commando Lt Col Paul Kinkaid, owner and founder of Dorset-based training provider Selfless Leadership, and who has led British soldiers into some of the most challenging environments in the world. He said: “With workforces back on site after to six to eight weeks of closure there will be jobs that, for instance, used to take five days but may now take a bit longer due to the inevitable fitness fade and potentially skill fade too. It’s not through anyone’s fault, it’s just one of those unavoidable things.

“This course is primarily about enabling site managers and assistant site managers for SMEs to acknowledge the challenges of returning after such a long break to workers – and that it’s also all right for people to ask each other if they need a hand at this time. It’s important for leaders to know how to start those conversations.”

To help make sure there’s no delay for workers returning to site, CITB has also recently identified 180 Standards for Approved Training Organisations that can be achieved through remote learning video links.

The Site Supervisors' Safety Training Scheme and Site Management Safety Training Scheme have also now been made available for remote delivery.

