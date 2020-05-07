Sandwell College thanks key workers with giant rainbow display

@SandwellCollege is showing support for local @NHSuk staff, key workers and former students with the installation of a giant rainbow tribute across the windows of its iconic building.

Located in the heart of West Bromwich, the College’s seven-storey site will be home to the area’s largest rainbow display, joining a trail across the country that has become a symbol of kindness, solidarity and courage during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The installation will be accompanied by pictures from nearby nurseries and schools, whose pupils are invited to share their own messages of thanks to key workers.

With many of its former students now working in the healthcare and medical sector, Sandwell College hopes the rainbow will also send a signal of support for alumni on the frontline, who are currently playing a key role in responding to the pandemic.

Since graduating from Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form in 2014, Pavanjit Kaur is now a Foundation Year 1 Doctor in general surgery. After her final rotation was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Pavanjit’s portfolio will be signed off two months early, and she credited Sandwell College for giving her many of the skills that have helped her work through the challenging conditions.

Pavanjit commented: “There has been a lot of uncertainty over the last couple of months, however I’ve found that being able to quickly adapt is crucial – particularly as new medicine is always changing. Looking back, my time at college definitely shaped my skills and lay the foundations for me to become a more resilient person, which has been hugely important when coping with the recent events.”

Graham Pennington, Principal of Sandwell College, commented: “We’re extremely proud to see how our former students are contributing to the response against Coronavirus, and want to let them know how grateful we are for their services.

“Sandwell College is an active member within the local community, and we want our rainbow to build a sense of togetherness and hope for anyone who sees it over the coming weeks. We will continue to support both current and future students, adult learners, and the amazing NHS staff and key workers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Whilst college doors have been closed, staff have continued to provide students with vital support, including essential care packages, online teaching resources and regular phone calls, whilst resources from the Fab Lab have been used to produce face visors for the NHS.

