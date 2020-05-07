 
New qualifications are at the forefront of the Esports industry

Details
Barnsley College Esports student

@BarnsleyCollege leads the way in #Esports

Barnsley College’s Sports department has played a vital role in the creation of the new BTEC Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Esports (Electronic Sports).

Working alongside Pearson and the British Esports Association, the College has helped with the writing and development of the new suite of Pearson qualifications. The qualifications are the first in the world and are at the forefront of the Esports industry.

With no live or televised sports taking place, lockdown is leading to thousands of people trying new hobbies like competitive gaming and, from September, students across the UK will be able to study a BTEC in Esports for the first time.

The qualifications provide an in-depth study of the sector and could lead to progression to Higher Education and employment in key areas of the industry such as: Business and Enterprise, Coaching, Analysis, Leadership, Shoutcasting, Video Production and Performance Psychology and Nutrition for Esports players.

Kalam Neale, Sport Curriculum Leader at Barnsley College, said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside the national and awarding bodies for Esports in the UK to write and develop these qualifications. It will provide excellent opportunities for students who have a passion for Esports and who wish to pursue a career in this exciting industry.

“We have already been delivering Esports study programmes at Barnsley College for over a year and as a result of our experience and expertise in the industry, we were invited to write the new suite of Esports qualifications. It has been a great experience and one which will further benefit students in the North of England through greater connections to the Esports industry.

“We are excited to introduce our Esports Scholarships from September 2020 and look forward to welcoming new and enthusiastic students into our Esports Arena.”

Andy Payne OBE, British Esports Association Chair, added: “Esports is a growing, exciting industry that many young people are looking at with interest and it’s important they have the opportunity to unlock their potential and be the leaders of tomorrow. These qualifications are a unique development that can elevate Esports education in the UK and around the world.

“We have taken our time to ensure the qualifications are as comprehensive and high quality as possible, in order to provide students with a valuable qualification that will give them the knowledge and skills they need to pursue a career in esports, video games, tech or other related sectors.”

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, commented: “The world of Esports offers huge employment potential, both in the UK and across the world, and these new BTEC qualifications will give learners the knowledge and skills they need to build a career in this exciting sector. We have worked closely with industry experts to create a career-focused set of qualifications that will support the rapid growth of the Esports sector and offer learners a pathway into working in the industry.”

