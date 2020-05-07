 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians

Details
Hits: 442
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Thomas Lavender
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new full time courses and apprenticeships starting this September with @engineeringSWDT
 

South West Durham Training, which has been training young engineers for more than 50 years and is graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, is launching new electrical, engineering and mechanical training provision and is taking applications and expressions of interest now.

It is one of the first in the North East to offer the new Level 4 Engineering Manufacturing Technician Higher Apprenticeship. The three year standard is aimed at engineers already with a Level 3 BTEC or equivalent, who will qualify with a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Engineering or Manufacturing.

Both school leavers and those already employed who have a GCSE in Engineering will also this autumn for the first time be able to directly enrol onto a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering at SWDT, another new addition.

The Newton Aycliffe engineering training provider, part of the Bishop Auckland College Group, is also launching a new Level 2 Diploma in Electrical Installation, a one year full time course aimed at young people looking at a career as a domestic or commercial electrician who do not yet have an employer.

Stuart Johnson, CEO of SWDT, said: “Whether you are a school leaver with an engineering GCSE or simply have an interest in becoming an electrician - or are already working in engineering or manufacturing and are looking for a higher education qualification - these new additions to our training offer could be the ideal next step for you.

“Similarly, we would like to hear from employers in the engineering and manufacturing sectors who are interested in upskilling their staff. You don’t have to be in traditional engineering; it could also be food and drink, supply chain logistics etc.

“We are offering the Level 4 Higher Apprenticeship at a very competitive rate and the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering can be studied on day release with your apprentice in the workplace up to four days per week.”

Thomas Lavender, 20, of Billingham, (pictured) is in the third year of an Advanced Apprenticeship (Engineering Design and Draughtsperson) with SWDT, which will give him a Level 4 HNC qualification. His employer is M5tec, a bespoke engineering design solutions company specialising in areas including nuclear, oil and gas, and renewable energies.

Thomas left school unsure as to which Engineering pathway he wanted to go down either the academic or vocational. He said: “I chose a mix of the two, and went and did a two-year BTEC Level 3 in Engineering. When the opportunity of an Apprenticeship as CAD designer came up locally, I took it.

Advertisement

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

“As M5tec have invested their time in me, and continue to do so, I feel I am an integral part of its  ongoing growth.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollege’s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnih’s Peninsula Medical Sc
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted
Sector News
@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
30 hours funding flexibilities
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/06/30-hours-funding-flexibilities

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page