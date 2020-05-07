COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees

Fifteen students from Yale in Wrexham, Llysfasi and Deeside Sixth Form Centre will take Veterinary Medicine, Medicine, and Dentistry at top universities when the next academic year begins.

The news comes after fellow learners secured places at elite international universities including Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as Oxford, Cambridge, and Russell Group institutions.

Among those set to begin a degree in Veterinary Medicine are Jen Bamber and Megan Roberts, who will attend Harper and Keele Veterinary School, a partnership between Harper Adams and Keele universities.

Megan, 18, said: “Growing up on a sheep and cattle farm and having completed valued work experience at a vet’s surgery, I have fallen in love with Veterinary Medicine and the animal industry.

“Completing the Level 3 Animal Management course at Cambria has allowed me to begin my animal education, giving me the best chance of success.

“My passion for animals and hard work and dedication has allowed me to have a chance at my dream, which is to be a modern vet of the future.”

Jen, 21, added: “Coleg Cambria Llysfasi has given us such a range of experiences across all sectors of the animal industry from working closely with wildlife organisations, to studying farm enterprise at the college.

“We have been taught formal writing and many other skills which allowed me to apply to study for the job of my dreams.”

Tutor Alex Morgan said the college sends a high number of learners on to Animal Management courses in higher education every year and wished both Megan and Jen the best of luck for the future.

“It is a misconception that learners studying a vocational route at college do not have the opportunity to go to university,” he said.

“In fact, many of them - enthused by subjects that really interest them - do exceptionally well.”

Nora Richardson, Deputy Director of Maths, Science and PE at Coleg Cambria, was delighted to see numbers continue to improve in this area, and echoed his words.

“Megan and Jen have a rich range of occupational experience to offer from their Extended Diploma course, part time employment and work placement, so they are well-placed to go on and have great careers in the sector,” she said.

“They are also managing the demands of a rigorous qualification which will serve them well for their veterinary degrees. Both are truly vocational vets and I wish them every success.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus Sector News This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new Sector News The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc