 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LKCMedicine student doctors celebrate finishing studies and joining frontline

Details
Hits: 314
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
LKCMedicine

LKCMedicine in Singapore

Student doctors from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine in Singapore are joining frontline healthcare services having completed their studies.

LKCMedicine students
LKCMedicine students celebrated completing their studies

LKCMedicine – a joint medical school between Imperial and Nanyang Technology University (NTU) – held a virtual celebration event as the students finish their studies and join the healthcare frontline in Singapore.

As the COVID-19 pandemic meant they could not have an in-person Convocation ceremony just yet - an online event Celebrating the Class of 2020, was organised for the students to mark the first major milestone in their careers.

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat
Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat. Picture credit: MCI Photo by Chwee

Guest-of-Honour Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat sent his congratulations and thanked the LKCMedicine Class of 2020 for working tirelessly with others on the frontline, to keep us safe in a critical time of need.

DPM ended his speech with, "You may have graduated in the wake of a global pandemic, but your future is bright and full of promise. I hope you also remember the values of humility, integrity, compassion, continuous learning, and professionalism – that LKCMedicine has taught you.”

Imperial staff
Imperial's leaders sent a congratulatory message

Imperial's leaders sent a video compilation of congratulatory messages, led by President Professor Alice Gast.

Professor Gast said: "Never before has the importance of medical professionals been more apparent.

"We are certain that you will have a tremendous impact not only in Singapore, but throughout the world.

"As alumni of NTU and Imperial, you are now and forever part of our Imperial family."

NTU President Professor Subra Suresh
NTU President Professor Subra Suresh

NTU President Professor Subra Suresh also sent his well wishes to the newly-minted doctors via a pre-recording.

In his message, Professor Subra said the Class of 2020 is now part of Singapore's frontliners, who are not only battling diseases but also COVID-19.

He added, "I know it is not easy on you. However, when the going gets tough, ask yourselves these questions: What drew you to pursue medicine? Why did you want to be a doctor? At the end of the day, what kind of doctor do you hope to be? Please don't ever lose sight of why you are here."

LKCMedicine Dean Professor James Best then introduced the Class of 2020 and the Medal and Prize winners.

Dr Ong
Valedictorian Dr Ong Kim Yao

Valedictorian Dr Ong Kim Yao who was also awarded the Lee Kuan Yew Gold Medal for best overall performance throughout the programme of study.

Dr Ong said: "The relationships are some of my best memories from medical school, and I'm sure they will continue to be some of our biggest takeaways from our medical careers.

Advertisement

TECH SECTOR BACKS BRITISH #AI INDUSTRY WITH MULTI MILLION POUND INVESTMENT
Sector News
More than 50 leading businesses and organisations have contributed to
WCG selected to deliver three new T Level routes
Sector News
Leading college group @WCollegeGroup which operates across Warwickshir
Coleg Cambria and world-famous heritage railway nominated for partnership award
Sector News
THE partnership between @ColegCambria and a world-famous heritage rail

"May we continue to extend the same compassion that we have for our patients to each other as we journey through the next few decades together - to dignify rather than reduce, to help instead of judge and to continue to support each other unconditionally.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

TECH SECTOR BACKS BRITISH #AI INDUSTRY WITH MULTI MILLION POUND INVESTMENT
Sector News
More than 50 leading businesses and organisations have contributed to
WCG selected to deliver three new T Level routes
Sector News
Leading college group @WCollegeGroup which operates across Warwickshir
Coleg Cambria and world-famous heritage railway nominated for partnership award
Sector News
THE partnership between @ColegCambria and a world-famous heritage rail
Reward for Steve Willis Training's Apprentice of the Year finalist
Sector News
Leading gas, plumbing and electrical Apprenticeship provider Steve Wil
Jackson Parsons, Maya Jama, Spencer Owen and Chlecee Grimes join BT Work Ready Live event to help young job seekers
Sector News
@JacksonRParsons confirmed to join @MayaJama, @SpencerOwen and @Chelce
Advanced maths attainment gap tackled by new Imperial programme
Sector News
Imperial College London has announced plans to raise attainment in adv
Martin Lewis financial education textbook rolled out to 700 schools across the UK
Sector News
@YoungMoneyEdu : Over the next 15 months @MoneySavingExp and @MartinSL
Finalists announced for ‘The Legal Apprentice’ competition
Sector News
Ten first year Key Stage 5 students from four schools across the UK ha
54,000 people engaged with #NationalNumeracyDay in 2020
Sector News
@UfiTrust have proudly been supporting #NationalNumeracyDay since its
The Unseen Strategic Leader: The governance professionals’ place and their resource needs in facilitating effective governance
Sector News
A new paper from @FETforL considers the nature of governance in FE and
BrightSign Helps C&G Partners Revitalize and Unify On-campus Communications at Rockefeller University
Sector News
BrightSign, LLC®, the global market leader in digital signage media p
New Foundation fundraising to give disadvantaged Black British students a boost into top universities
Sector News
@CowrieSF is a new foundation aiming to raise £500,000 to provide sch

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

CURRICULUM SEQUENCING

Overview This webinar sets out the parameters for creating an effectively sequenced curriculum. The session will consider how providers can use what...

  • Tuesday, 22 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION – WHY IT MATTERS

Overview Join us on this fascinating webinar exploring some pragmatic approaches and different ideas to help people navigate the complexities of...

  • Thursday, 24 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hour

STAYING SAFE ONLINE – KEEPING LEARNERS AND YOUR STAFF SAFE...

Overview The Ofsted Education Inspection Framework (EIF) is looking for all providers to ensure that they develop a culture of online safety and...

  • Tuesday, 15 September 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4795)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page