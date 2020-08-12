 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top Nurse Tells Covid Generation: “Your NHS Needs You”

Details
Hits: 140
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#ResultsDay2020 - England’s chief nurse has issued a rallying call to those receiving their #ALevel results tomorrow (13 Aug) to join the thousands of their peers who have already applied to study nursing this year.

NHS staff including nurses have pulled out all the stops to treat over 100,000 COVID-19 patients as well as everyone else who needed care over the last six months.

While levels of appreciation amongst the public sky high, the health service is calling on young adults – dubbed the ‘Covid Generation’ due to the long term impact the virus is likely to have on their lives - to not just clap for carers, but to become one.

Interest is already high; the number of young men in England who have applied for nursing degrees already is the highest for five years.

They are among more than 17,000 young people (20 and under) living in England had applied to join a nursing degree course by June 30 – up around a sixth on 2018 – with a huge increase during the coronavirus pandemic

The figures, from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), show a surge in applications for nursing degrees amongst all ages across the UK — up by 16% year-on-year to 47,320 by the end of June – with the increase attributed to the ‘leading role’ nurses have played in the country’s response to COVID-19.

With thousands of degree places available at dozens of universities across the country, grants between £5,000 and £8,000 per year available, starting salaries of £24,900 and no shortage of jobs when qualified, the NHS is seeking to highlight nursing as a strong career choice in “uncertain times”.

As part of the successful We Are The NHS campaign, NHS England will be intensifying its targeting of those getting their A-Levels tomorrow, with direct emails to 50,000 people and ads on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat appealing to those entering the clearing system to apply for nursing degrees.

The campaign will encourage those going through clearing to search ‘Nursing Careers’ to find out more about the huge opportunities offered in modern nursing.

This year an estimated 80,000 students are expected to be part of the UCAS clearing process, which offers available places on degree courses for those who want to change their post A-Level plans for whatever reason.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “The last six months has seen nurses and midwives play a leading role in the fight against coronavirus, cementing the high esteem they are held in by the nation, so it’s no surprise that interest in nursing degrees is already high.

Advertisement

Getting South Eastern Regional College Set for September - Plans in Place for Welcoming Students and Staff back to Campus
Sector News
#COVIDSecure - The immediate impact of Covid-19 meant that @S_ERC had
STEM jobs voted as the most aspirational â€˜dream careersâ€™
Sector News
@FutureLearn survey reveals UKâ€™s top five aspirational careers - A n
Barnsley College launches all-new Teaching Apprenticeship
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege has launched a new Higher Apprenticeship for budding

“Uncertain times lay ahead, but one thing we can be sure of is that the country and the NHS will always need nurses, and that nursing will always offer a rewarding and varied career – making it a strong choice for any young people considering their options tomorrow.

“Even if a COVID-19 vaccine is found the NHS will still need all the staff it can get to help deliver on our Long Term Plan to save more lives and improve the country’s health.

“So whoever you are, whatever your background and wherever you want to go: your NHS needs you, so search ‘Nursing Careers’ today.”

More than 300,000 nurses work in the NHS in England, covering a wide variety of roles including children’s care, adults, older people, learning disability, mental health and cancer.

The government has committed to grow this number by 50,000 over the next five years to help address a current shortfall which meant that, as of March, 36,000 nursing jobs were being advertised by NHS employers across the country. 

The NHS has worked with universities to offer thousands of extra nursing places in higher education as part of the NHS Long Term Plan to build a workforce for the future of the health service.

The NHS People Plan, recently updated with actions for the coming months, also sets out the ambition to recruit and retain thousands more nurses alongside the other clinical staff the health service needs – with measures including more flexible working and wellbeing support aimed at supporting staff and making the NHS the best place to work.

The NHS is one of the top ten employers in the world, offering around 350 roles, employing more than 1.3 million people, and caring for around one million patients every day.

As well as nursing, a career in the NHS can include roles such as psychiatrist, lab technician, physio, paramedic, scientist, GP, surgeon, anesthetist and over 300 more.

The call on students to pick a career in nursing comes as the health service launches the next stage of the We are the NHS campaign – the largest ever jobs drive of its kind, helping to bring in a workforce to support delivery of Long Term Plan commitments like speeding up diagnosis of killer conditions, expanding world class mental health services and introducing cutting edge treatments like proton beam therapy for cancer.

Launching in 2018, the campaign saw a 4.5% increase in nursing applications in its first year, including a 9% rise in male nursing applicants as well as the number of 18 year olds applying going up by a fifth.

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofqual Response to the Secretary of State's announcement of 12 August 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual responds to the #TripleLock statement by the Secretary of Stat
Getting South Eastern Regional College Set for September - Plans in Place for Welcoming Students and Staff back to Campus
Sector News
#COVIDSecure - The immediate impact of Covid-19 meant that @S_ERC had
Save the Date! Ufi Introduce Week Of VocTech 2-6 Nov
Sector News
#WeekOfVocTech - This year Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust) will be celeb
Student & staff expectations for COVID-19 university experience
Sector News
Dr Gareth Healey, Senior lecturer @SwanseaUni Medical School and his t
A LEVEL RESULTS AND UNIVERSITY ACCESS 2020
Sector News
Today (12 Aug) the @SuttonTrust has published new research on universi
Russell Group response to announcement of triple lock for students ahead of A level and GCSE results
Sector News
In response to the announcement of a #TripleLock for students ahead of
Fife College ready to welcome more students
Sector News
@FifeCollege has welcomed the Scottish Government’s announcement of
About turn to a new career
Sector News
STUDENTS awaiting their #GCSE and #ALevel results are being invited to
STEM jobs voted as the most aspirational ‘dream careers’
Sector News
@FutureLearn survey reveals UK’s top five aspirational careers - A n
Barnsley College launches all-new Teaching Apprenticeship
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege has launched a new Higher Apprenticeship for budding
Haringey Sixth Form College Views on Results 2020
Sector News
The @Haringey6thForm view on #ResultsDay2020 A wonderful set of A-Leve
Education Policy Institute comment on government announcement on using mock exam results to deliver a “triple lock”
Sector News
Responding to the government's recent changes to the grading system th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4824)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page