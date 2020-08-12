Students awaiting A-level results reassured that universities will deliver high quality teaching, support and social activities this autumn

Ahead of tomorrow’s A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, university representatives have reiterated to students planning to start university this autumn that despite the very different environment, they can be confident that universities are well-prepared for the new term and will offer high-quality and engaging experiences.
Universities across the UK have been working hard over recent months to plan for delivering a high-quality experience for students this autumn with many new health and safety measures in place. Drawing on significant expertise across the sector, in collaboration with staff and student representatives, and following the latest public health advice, institutions have detailed plans to deliver a fulfilling environment for all students this year.
Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:
“Ensuring the health and safety of staff, students and the wider community is paramount to every UK university. Over recent months universities have been working hard to put in place numerous measures to promote a safe university experience for students and staff following the latest public health advice, whilst providing as much in-person teaching, support and social activities as social distancing allows.”
“Universities are committed to keeping current and prospective students regularly informed of their plans, including through the sharing of videos and images to help give them the clearest picture of what university life will look like.”
“While things may look slightly different at different institutions and on different courses, all universities will follow the latest government and public health advice. Universities also all have significant in-house expertise in managing the health and welfare of students and will offer students a high quality and enjoyable university experience this year.”
Professor Julia Buckingham, President of Universities UK and Vice Chancellor of Brunel University London, said:
“Any student awaiting their grades and preparing for a final decision on attending university feels a mix of excitement and nervousness – and of course there is even more to consider this year in these unprecedented times.
“We want to reassure them that universities are ready to welcome them and that this remains a great time to go to university and take the next step towards achieving their goals.
“With application levels up, it is heartening to see that the huge and unexpected challenges many have faced have not dissuaded them from wanting to take the opportunity to study, to learn new skills and to achieve a degree they can be proud of.
“We wish the best of luck to everyone awaiting their grades tomorrow and look forward to welcoming many of them into higher education in the weeks ahead.”
@UniversitiesUK response to @GavinWilliamson’s #TripleLock pledge for exam results 2020
Following the new advice issued by the UK Government on 11 August regarding examination grades, Professor Julia Buckingham CBE, President of Universities UK and Vice-Chancellor of Brunel University London, said:
“On the eve of A-level results, our advice to students is to carry on as planned, which means if you miss out on the grades for your offer don’t panic. Speak to your teachers for their advice and get in touch with your first choice university as soon as possible – universities will be as flexible as they can in these unusual circumstances – and look at the courses available through Clearing.
“This last-minute policy change presents a number of challenges for universities and we are seeking urgent clarification from the Department for Education on a range of issues including the likely scale and timing of appeals.”