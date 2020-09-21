 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DFN Project Search Transforms Its Digital Engagement Strategy

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
DFN Project Search

The leading transition to employment programme for young people with learning disabilities and autism has launched a new app and website.

DFN Project SEARCH has transformed its digital engagement strategy through the launch of a new app and website. 

The app will bring enhanced two-way communication between programme partners and specialists, driving greater collaboration and inclusion with its sites.  

The digital platform will have the ability to share online training and host marketing and video content for all stakeholder engagement. Further features include a social media function, news updates, customised resources, a link to the Project SEARCH portal where data is collected, and a detailed calendar highlighting network meetings, training opportunities and key events.  

The new website will also transform the charity’s online offering, bringing a modern platform that tells the DFN Project SEARCH story and communicates effectively with young people and families, as well as its key audiences across business, education, supported employment, local authorities and Government agencies. 

The new app and website project has been developed during Lockdown, with the charity responding quickly to bring new ideas and ingenuity that has ultimately improved the way it engages with its partners and stakeholders.

Claire CooksonClaire Cookson, CEO of DFN Project SEARCH, said:

“We are very excited to be launching our new app and website as we build momentum on our ambitions to get 15,000 young adults with learning difficulties and autism into full-time paid jobs over the next decade. 

“By taking our partner communication and collaboration online, we are helping to strengthen two-way engagement and inclusion through network meetings, training programmes and virtual webinars.

“This strategic shift into the digital environment is already having a huge impact on our culture, bringing our stakeholder community together and driving collaboration to ensure that young people on DFN Project SEARCH supported internships achieve full time, integrated, competitive employment.

“In many ways we have never felt more connected as an organisation and we will continue to work collaboratively with business, educators and local and national Government to give these talented young people the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

DFN Project SEARCH is a transition to work programme for students with learning disabilities and autism. The pioneering programme is total workplace immersion at its very best, facilitating a seamless combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on skills training. 

Today the charity has 69 internationally recognised programmes across the UK, Ireland and Iberia, and has supported over 1500 interns into work, 1300 of which meet Project SEARCH’s success criteria. This criteria means that the work is over 16 hours per week, is non seasonal, is paid the prevailing wage for the role and that the work is in an integrated setting.

Southwark College introduces new Creative Arts evening courses
Sector News
Southwark College has introduced new creative arts programmes for adul
Could 'apprenticeship gap year' be the solution for thousands of students?
Sector News
With thousands of students heading to start their university courses t
Report highlights how universities and colleges support business environment via knowledge exchange and skills development
Sector News
New report highlights how universities and colleges support the busine

On average 60 per cent of graduates obtain full-time paid employment meeting these criteria, which is well beyond national statistics of 5.9 per cent. Yet an additional 10 per cent find some type of paid employment, meaning the lives of 70 per cent of graduates are changed for the better.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Southwark College introduces new Creative Arts evening courses
Sector News
Southwark College has introduced new creative arts programmes for adul
Could 'apprenticeship gap year' be the solution for thousands of students?
Sector News
With thousands of students heading to start their university courses t
Report highlights how universities and colleges support business environment via knowledge exchange and skills development
Sector News
New report highlights how universities and colleges support the busine
HSDC selected to join the skills revolution
Sector News
@Be_HSDC students are set to benefit from a radical new approach to de
Stefanie overcomes challenges to complete her studies
Sector News
@BordersCollege student Stafanie Quinn recently celebrated completing
Learning Curve Group continues plans for growth with acquisition of Acorn Training
Sector News
Training and education specialists, Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCu
Gavin Williamson confirms
Sector News
@CommonsEd evidence sessions: MPs question @GavinWilliamson Secretary
£420,000 will ensure access to free school meals for learners shielding or self-isolating
Sector News
The Welsh Government will ensure all pupils entitled to free school me
NEU tells Government that support for wider opening of schools should not be taken for granted, and demands urgent action on testing
Sector News
@NEUnion tells Government that support for wider opening of schools sh
Remote Working Is Not a Passing Trend
Sector News
1. Remote working is not a passing trend and could become the new norm
University spinout company to begin development of a new cauliflower-harvesting robot
Sector News
21 September 2020A cauliflower harvesting robot is in development at a
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Visits DCG
Sector News
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4943)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page